 Wisconsin Football: Paul Chryst on Chase Wolf, Keeanu Benton, Jack Nelson
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 15:50:46 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Wisconsin Fall Camp Practice No. 5

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin wrapped up its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's report from the session, including big days by Keeanu Benton, Chase Wolf and Chimere Dike, but we also present more sights and sounds from the day with videos and photos below.

VIDEO

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters after practice:

Topics included in these excerpts from Chryst's chat include:

*Quarterback Chase Wolf

*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton

*First-year freshmen that have stood out so far

*True freshman outside linebacker Darryl Peterson

*Redshirt freshman right guard Jack Nelson

*Redshirt freshman wide receiver Devin Chandler

FALL CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY


