VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Wisconsin Fall Camp Practice No. 5
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin wrapped up its fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning.
Check out BadgerBlitz.com's report from the session, including big days by Keeanu Benton, Chase Wolf and Chimere Dike, but we also present more sights and sounds from the day with videos and photos below.
VIDEO
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters after practice:
Topics included in these excerpts from Chryst's chat include:
*Quarterback Chase Wolf
*Nose tackle Keeanu Benton
*First-year freshmen that have stood out so far
*True freshman outside linebacker Darryl Peterson
*Redshirt freshman right guard Jack Nelson
*Redshirt freshman wide receiver Devin Chandler