Keontez Lewis announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in mid-September. But Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, UW’s top two pass catchers in 2022, made their decision to move on from the program public on Monday. That news came just one day after a report surfaced that position coach Mike Brown would be taking the same role at Notre Dame.

What does that mean for the wide receiver room moving forward? Assuming the group doesn’t experience more turnover over the next 29 days, Will Pauling, Vinny Anthony and Trech Kekahuna will likely be the future for the Badgers in the slot. Four-star commit Kyan Berry-Johnson is expected to join that group in January as an early enrollee.

On the outside, the Badgers are expected to return Bryson Green, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs. Youngsters Tommy McIntosh and Chris Brooks Jr. also figure to push for time in 2024. Again, though, that assumes there isn’t more turnover on the current roster.

Wisconsin will also look to the portal for help at wide out this offseason. On Monday, new offers went out to Tyrell Henry (Michigan State) and Cyrus Allen (Louisiana Tech). Those two joined Jaden Richardson, a Division 3 receiver who announced an offer from the Badgers last month.

As far as who could replace Brown, would coordinator Phil Longo go after Lonnie Galloway, whom he worked with in 2022 at North Carolina? Galloway currently holds the assistant head coach/passing game coordinator title with the Tar Heels, but more money could potentially open that door. Last winter, Longo brought offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. with him from Chapel Hill to Madison.