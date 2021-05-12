"I have official visits scheduled to Wisconsin and Nebraska," Moore said. "I'm scheduling two more but they are not finalized.

"June 18 for Wisconsin and June 25 for Nebraska."

Moore, from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee, has plenty of options for his other two visits. Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Missouri, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia, among many others, have also extended scholarships up to this point.

The Badgers offered the No. 125 player in the nation last February. Moore has been in contact with head coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

“I was just really excited because that's always been a school that I've liked and that I was always really serious about,” Moore told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. “It's a great school, etc. etc. It was really exciting because they're really good. Coach Gard liked me, I’ve always liked Coach Gard and Coach Krabbenhoft, etc. It was awesome. I was stoked. I was so excited. My dad, we were celebrating a lot. It was fun. They're great people, great program, great culture, great academic school. I'm really excited about them. I know some of the people they have offered pretty well. I have a relationship with them. We're just talking, and we're excited. Just looking to get better every day and hopefully get to that level at some point soon.

“I want to play for a team that does it the right way and not the wrong way, and there's many examples of that through college basketball right now,” Moore said. “Just find the best culture for me and to win at a high level. I want to win. I don't want to go to a program that’s gonna lose. I want to win so that's what I'm looking for.”

Moore will be in the Madison the same weekend as three-star point guard Rowan Brumabugh, a junior from Massachusetts. The Badgers are expected to have room for two or three scholarship players in the 2022 class.