VIDEOS: Coach Nate Letton, tight ends address media

MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to the tight end room.
Below are video interviews with position coach Nate Letton, as well as Tucker Ashcraft, Jackson Acker and Grant Stec.
