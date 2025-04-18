Published Apr 18, 2025
VIDEOS: Coach Devon Spalding, running backs address media
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. — Following Friday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to the running back room.

Below are video interviews with running back coach Devon Spalding, as well as running backs Darrion Dupree, Cade Yacamelli and Gideon Ituka.

_________________________________________________


