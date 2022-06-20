Ten thoughts on Wisconsin's 10 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class
With 10 commitments now secured in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 30 in the country, BadgerBlitz.com provided one thought on each pledge.
Note: Prospects are listed in the order of their commitment to UW.
1. Tyler Jansey seems like a perfect fit for Wisconsin at inside linebacker. This is big, strong, athletic kid who appears to be cut from the same cloth as the Sanborn brothers, Jack and Bryan. It's a little puzzling that Jansey did not have offers from Northwestern and Illinois - especially with the latter, led by Bret Bielema, trying to lock up in-state recruiting. Regardless, Jansey fits what the Badgers are looking for on the inside and should be someone who's ready to play sooner rather than later.
2. Speaking of Bielema, he used to talk about finding Badgers in other parts of the country during his time as head coach in Madison. Bob Bostad did just that when he targeted James Durand, who has family connections to the state. Wisconsin needs interior linemen in this class, and Durand gives the staff a nice start in this cycle. There's plenty of talent in Arizona, and the Badgers are maintaining and creating new inroads in that state.
3. Jaquez Keyes' recruitment is a good example of what Wisconsin has done well over during Paul Chryst's time as head coach: identify talent early and trust your evaluation process. Keyes didn't have a Power 5 offer before the Badgers came in this spring, and some schools didn't know if he was a linebacker or tailback at the next level. Flash forward a few months and Keyes is committed to UW, while schools such as Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky came in with offers after his pledge. Ohio State has also kicked the tires on the four-star prospect, who looks like he should be ready to go - at least physically - as soon as he steps foot on campus.
4. Justin Taylor is a versatile athlete whose best football is still ahead of him. And like Keyes, Wisconsin was the first Power 5 school to come in with an offer. In Taylor, the Badgers should have someone who can play safety and in nickel, if needed. He's someone whose recruitment may have looked a lot different had his sophomore season not been wiped out by COVID in Illinois.
5. Wisconsin did a nice job in Roderick Pierce's recruitment, and I'm a little surprised Ross Kolodziej and company were able to lock him up before he took official visits this month. Early this spring, it looked like Illinois was in the driver's seat, but the Badgers prioritized Pierce III and dove to the front on his recruitment. In a class where Wisconsin needs at least two tackles, Pierce III was a nice start.
6. If Wisconsin could pull one or two players from the City Conference in each cycle, it would have a significant impact on its overall recruiting efforts. And while I don't think players like Nate White (and Jerry Cross before him) are going to become the norm from Milwaukee, I do think the staff did a nice job of identifying the three-star talent and wrapping things up rather quickly. Looking at the tailback group as a whole, it's surprising that Wisconsin could have a scholarship back from inside the state in four of six recruiting cycles:
2019: Julius Davis
2020: N/A
2021: Braelon Allen, Loyal Crawford, Jackson Acker
2022: N/A
2023: Nate White
2024: Corey Smith (offered/uncommitted)
7. Bobby April's "hand-selected" comment from spring camp came to mind when Jordan Mayer first popped up on Wisconsin's radar in late March. So when the Badgers jumped into his recruitment, April must have felt Mayer not only fit well on the edge, but that he's one of the better prospects at that spot in the country. I see a long, athletic and violent athlete who should be fit well on the boundary for the Badgers.
8. Collin Dixon is a pretty unique kid - a projected wide receiver in a running back/linebacker's body. I think he's going to give Wisconsin some options both in the slot and lined up out wide. But the majority of his damage - at least at the high school level - is done in the middle of the field. What caught my attention, though, was his head coach's comment about Dixon being able to "whiteboard all 11 positions on both sides of the ball." That football IQ should give Dixon an advantage when he arrives in Madison.
9. Solid cornerback who competes at a high level of football in Texas. With that, A.J. Tisdell was a bit more polished than some other corners on UW's recruiting board. And like most of the DBs Hank Poteat has targeted during his time on staff, Tisdell should be versatile enough to help in a few different areas in the secondary.
10. The offer sheet doesn't wow you, and I don't think Trech Kekahuna has the highest ceiling amongst the 10 committed prospects. But the Hawaii native is someone who grows on you the more you learn about him. Talking to kids like Kekahuna and Nick Herbig, they just seem to have a different mentality. With that, I wouldn't be surprised to see Kekahuna pop up on special teams as a true freshman. Kekahuna will play his senior senior at powerhouse Bishop Gorman this fall, and I'm curious to see how he stacks up against a slate of national powerhouses.
