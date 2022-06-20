Ten thoughts on Wisconsin's 10 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class

With 10 commitments now secured in Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 30 in the country, BadgerBlitz.com provided one thought on each pledge. Note: Prospects are listed in the order of their commitment to UW.

3. Jaquez Keyes' recruitment is a good example of what Wisconsin has done well over during Paul Chryst's time as head coach: identify talent early and trust your evaluation process. Keyes didn't have a Power 5 offer before the Badgers came in this spring, and some schools didn't know if he was a linebacker or tailback at the next level. Flash forward a few months and Keyes is committed to UW, while schools such as Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky came in with offers after his pledge. Ohio State has also kicked the tires on the four-star prospect, who looks like he should be ready to go - at least physically - as soon as he steps foot on campus.

5. Wisconsin did a nice job in Roderick Pierce's recruitment, and I'm a little surprised Ross Kolodziej and company were able to lock him up before he took official visits this month. Early this spring, it looked like Illinois was in the driver's seat, but the Badgers prioritized Pierce III and dove to the front on his recruitment. In a class where Wisconsin needs at least two tackles, Pierce III was a nice start.

9. Solid cornerback who competes at a high level of football in Texas. With that, A.J. Tisdell was a bit more polished than some other corners on UW's recruiting board. And like most of the DBs Hank Poteat has targeted during his time on staff, Tisdell should be versatile enough to help in a few different areas in the secondary.

10. The offer sheet doesn't wow you, and I don't think Trech Kekahuna has the highest ceiling amongst the 10 committed prospects. But the Hawaii native is someone who grows on you the more you learn about him. Talking to kids like Kekahuna and Nick Herbig, they just seem to have a different mentality. With that, I wouldn't be surprised to see Kekahuna pop up on special teams as a true freshman. Kekahuna will play his senior senior at powerhouse Bishop Gorman this fall, and I'm curious to see how he stacks up against a slate of national powerhouses.