Mike Hay has a unique way of describing Collin Dixon, his star athlete at Tallmadge High School in Ohio.

The head coach used two different position groups to represent the rising senior, neither of which Dixon projects to play at Wisconsin, the school he committed to on Monday.

"He's a linebacker slash running back playing as a wide receiver, if that makes sense," Hay told BadgerBlitz.com.

"Some schools you have to check certain boxes to play certain positions," Hay continued. "Collin is kind of a hybrid of all of them. Barefoot he's 6-foot-1/2 and he's around 205 pounds, and he's got the lower half of a down-hill running back. He's a great route runner and once he gets it, now he transitions into a running back and he's physical with the ball in his hands. It's kind of special to see what every offense has in terms of the slot or the X, but Collin kind of fits all of them at once. He's not the 6-foot-4, 220-pound kid that you put on the edge and try to get one-on-one match-ups.But he can play in the slot or the X or wherever you need because he gets off press coverage so well."