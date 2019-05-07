The Wisconsin Badgers are down another member of their 2018 recruiting class now that 6-foot-8 forward Taylor Currie has decided to transfer , according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Currie redshirted during the 2018-19 season, and his decision to transfer leaves the Badgers with just one member of their 2018 recruiting class left: center Joe Headstrom, who will be a redshirt freshman this fall. Point guard Tai Strickland announced he would be transferring in March after Wisconsin's season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Oregon.

In losing Strickland and Currie the Badgers are now a little upper-classmen heavy in their scholarship distribution. The Badgers will have just one scholarship senior in the 2019-20 season in shooting guard Brevin Pritzl, but they will have five scholarship juniors: D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, and Nate Reuvers.

As of now, sophomore Kobe King, Headstrom, and true freshman forward Tyler Wahl will be the only scholarship underclassmen on Wisconsin's roster in the fall.