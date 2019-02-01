With Wisconsin sitting on sjx commitments early in the 2020 cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the first edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.



QUARTERBACKS

Tyler Van Dyke Rivals.com

RUNNING BACKS

Reggie Love Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Blake Corum, Reggie Love Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? The Badgers will likely look to take two running backs in the 2020 class, with Corum and Love atops their wishlist. A four-star prospect from Maryland, Corum is expected to visit this spring, while Love has UW in his top seven along with Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue and TCU. He visited this past summer and is expected back in Madison this off-season.

WIDE RECEIVERS