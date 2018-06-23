MADISON - Wisconsin's advanced camp featured a handful of prospects the Badgers' coaching staff will keep a close eye heading into the July live evaluation periods. BadgerBlitz.com provides our thoughts and observations from Friday's action below:

A lot of eyes were on Tyler Wahl, who committed to Wisconsin just hours prior to Friday's action. Players in attendance were aware of the future Badger, too, as Wahl took other campers' best shot throughout the day. The three-star prospect, who seems to have a quiet confidence to his game, didn't back down from the competition. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward played well in drills during the morning session and carried that into team play in the afternoon. Wahl seemed to fade a bit in the last hour or so of the camp, but his team finished 4-0 on the afternoon. Much has been written about Wahl's fit at UW, and what he showed Friday certainly fit that narrative. Specifically on the defensive end, Wahl can be really disruptive when he turns up the heat. Finally, he's got some sneaky athleticism above the rim, something a few campers found out Friday. His shot isn't too off and it will be interesting to see what Wahl looks like when he plays in the 215- to 220-range after a year or two in Wisconsin's strength program.