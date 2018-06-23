Observations from Wisconsin's advanced camp
MADISON - Wisconsin's advanced camp featured a handful of prospects the Badgers' coaching staff will keep a close eye heading into the July live evaluation periods.
BadgerBlitz.com provides our thoughts and observations from Friday's action below:
A lot of eyes were on Tyler Wahl, who committed to Wisconsin just hours prior to Friday's action. Players in attendance were aware of the future Badger, too, as Wahl took other campers' best shot throughout the day. The three-star prospect, who seems to have a quiet confidence to his game, didn't back down from the competition.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward played well in drills during the morning session and carried that into team play in the afternoon. Wahl seemed to fade a bit in the last hour or so of the camp, but his team finished 4-0 on the afternoon. Much has been written about Wahl's fit at UW, and what he showed Friday certainly fit that narrative. Specifically on the defensive end, Wahl can be really disruptive when he turns up the heat. Finally, he's got some sneaky athleticism above the rim, something a few campers found out Friday. His shot isn't too off and it will be interesting to see what Wahl looks like when he plays in the 215- to 220-range after a year or two in Wisconsin's strength program.
What impressed me most about Jonathan Davis was his energy throughout the day. A lot of campers wore down during team games in the afternoon, but the in-state standout from La Crosse Central brought it on both ends of the floor and helped his squad to a 4-0 record. It was certainly by design that Davis and Wahl were paired up on the same team Friday.
At 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, Davis is a long wing who can attack the rim. He also blocks shots and rebounds well for his position. Defensively, Davis is a handful when he decides to put the clamps on. His outside shot is still a work in progress, but the Wisconsin Playground Warriors standout showed a decent mid-range game Friday. With an offer already on the table, Davis is someone who looks like he'll eventually be part of UW's 2020 recruiting class.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news