The No.6 Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) hope to extend their winning ways when the BYU Cougars (1-1) make their way to Camp Randall for an afternoon matchup on Saturday. Before the game, the BadgerBlitz.com staff assembled to make predictions for UW's third game of the 2018 season.

John Veldhuis

I think BYU is better now than they were last year - but they still have issues to sort out. They will probably be a tougher out than Western Kentucky or New Mexico, but if Wisconsin's offense can get on track a little earlier in this game I think they will still win by a few scores.

Final Score: Wisconsin 38, BYU 16

RELATED: BADGERS PREPARING FOR STIFF CHALLENGE

Jon McNamara

Wisconsin has been good - not great - through two game. That said, I think the Badgers will take the next step Saturday against a better BYU team than they faced last year. I don't think UW will hit the 39.5 points per game its averaged so far, but I do see a balanced effort on both sides of the ball and another comfortable victory.

Final Score: Wisconsin 31, BYU 10

RELATED: FAMILIAR FOES

Jonathan Mills

Although Wisconsin's early non-coference slate ends on Saturday, I don't expect its winning ways to cease. The Badgers are winners of 20 consecutive regular-season games, with the team's lone loss at the hands of Ohio State on Oct. 22, 2016. However, I do expect this game to be more competitive than last year's, largely because BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum is manning the show on offense. This should put a little more pressure on UW's defense, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue for this roster.

Final Score: Wisconsin 33, BYU 14