Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning to preview his team's upcoming game against BYU. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

Wisconsin handed out an updated injury report before Chryst's availability, and listed outside linebacker Tyler Johnson and kicker P.J. Rosowski as questionable for the BYU game. Tight end Luke Benzschawel, inside linebacker Griffin Grady, defensive end Kraig Howe, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, safety Reggie Pearson and running back Bradrick Shaw were all ruled out for this week's game.