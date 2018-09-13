Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 20:41:21 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Paul Chryst previews BYU

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Thursday morning to preview his team's upcoming game against BYU. Video of Chryst's press conference is courtesy of UWBadgers.com.

--

Wisconsin handed out an updated injury report before Chryst's availability, and listed outside linebacker Tyler Johnson and kicker P.J. Rosowski as questionable for the BYU game. Tight end Luke Benzschawel, inside linebacker Griffin Grady, defensive end Kraig Howe, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, safety Reggie Pearson and running back Bradrick Shaw were all ruled out for this week's game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}