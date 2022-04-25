Spring recap: Wisconsin brought important talent to campus during camp

Wisconsin's newly-revamped recruiting department, led by former tight ends coach Mickey Turner, hosted a number of prospects during its 15 allotted spring practices. With camp now in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com recaps who was on campus and provides some analysis on what it means for UW moving forward. Note: This is not an exclusive list. There were more prospects who attended practices this spring not mentioned in this report. Wisconsin also had practices on March 24, April 7 and April 12, but no known visitors were in attendance on those days.

MARCH 22

New offers: N/A Reaction: Wisconsin kicked off spring camp by hosting two prospects from inside the state. Both Zander Rockow and Jerry Kaminski have visited UW a handful of times and will likely be back for camp in June. Kaminski recently picked up his first offer from St. Thomas; Rockow could play linebacker or running back at the next level.

MARCH 26

MARCH 29

New offers: N/A Reaction: After he visited earlier in March for Wisconsin's junior day, Jackson Carver snuck in another visit to Madison on the 29th. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers earn an official visit from the three-star prospect, who has been one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest on the recruiting front this spring. Watts McBride could be next in line for an offer at safety, especially if the standout from Iowa camps in June. Content: DB Watts McBride sees 'good opportunity' at Wisconsin after Tuesday's visit

MARCH 31

New offers: Weisskopf, Williams Reaction: Derek Weisskopf, a projected outside linebacker, technically earned an offer a few days after his visit. Regardless, the standout sophomore jumped on a scholarship from Iowa. Damon Walters made another trip to campus and is likely Wisconsin's top one or two targets at safety in the 2023 class. Cam Williams, a four-star talent from Illinois, had positive things to say about the Badgers after his visit and offer. Content: Badgers offer four-star receiver Cam Williams during unofficial visit |

APRIL 2

APRIL 5

New offers: N/A Reaction: Ty Perkins has a nice blend of size and speed. He's someone Alvis Whitted will have in mind if the Badgers miss out on some top receiver targets in the 2023 class. Content: Three-star WR Ty Perkins gets his first look at Wisconsin

APRIL 9

New offers: N/A Reaction: In-state outside linebacker Brent Hoppe could emerge as an FBS prospect this summer and will be someone position coach Bobby April continues to monitor closely. Right now, though, UW has higher-ranking targets at the position. Ted Hammond, from powerhouse St. Xavier in Ohio, feels like someone who will pick up an offer from the Badgers at some point. Content: Wisconsin makes a good first impression on 2024 DE Ted Hammond

APRIL 14

New offers: Dixon Reaction: JJ Kohl took one final look at Wisconsin on April 14 before he announced his commitment to Iowa State days later. It will be interesting to see what the Badgers do at quarterback moving forward. Collin Dixon picked up an offer while on campus and quickly scheduled an official visit to UW. The three-star prospect currently has Wisconsin and Illinois near the top of his list. This was also the second spring visit for Brody Clubb, a standout from the 2025 class. Content: 2023 WR Collin Dixon has two Big Ten official visits in mind

APRIL 16

APRIL 19

APRIL 21

New offers: N/A Reaction: With Penn State in heavy pursuit, it will be tough for any school to get Phil Picciotti out of Pennsylvania. But the Badgers were able to get the four-star prospect on campus earlier this month. Wisconsin would love to pair Picciotti on the inside with current commit Tyler Jansey.

APRIL 22