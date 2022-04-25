Spring recap: Wisconsin brought important talent to campus during camp
Wisconsin's newly-revamped recruiting department, led by former tight ends coach Mickey Turner, hosted a number of prospects during its 15 allotted spring practices.
With camp now in the rearview mirror, BadgerBlitz.com recaps who was on campus and provides some analysis on what it means for UW moving forward.
Note: This is not an exclusive list. There were more prospects who attended practices this spring not mentioned in this report. Wisconsin also had practices on March 24, April 7 and April 12, but no known visitors were in attendance on those days.
MARCH 22
New offers: N/A
Reaction: Wisconsin kicked off spring camp by hosting two prospects from inside the state. Both Zander Rockow and Jerry Kaminski have visited UW a handful of times and will likely be back for camp in June. Kaminski recently picked up his first offer from St. Thomas; Rockow could play linebacker or running back at the next level.
MARCH 26
New offers: Smith, Harbour, Tuerk and Durand
Reaction: This was a busy weekend for Wisconsin, which sent out four offers and positioned itself for official visits from both Joe Crocker and James Durand. Two scholarships went out to in-state standouts Corey Smith and Donovan Harbour, sophomore teammates at Catholic Memorial who have exploded on the recruiting front. It also wouldn't be surprising to see Sam Pilof join the group, potentially as early as camp in June. Staying in the 2024 class, Arrowhead teammates Jace Gilbert and Derek Jensen are two prospects the staff will keep a close tabs on this summer and fall.
MARCH 29
New offers: N/A
Reaction: After he visited earlier in March for Wisconsin's junior day, Jackson Carver snuck in another visit to Madison on the 29th. It will be interesting to see if the Badgers earn an official visit from the three-star prospect, who has been one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest on the recruiting front this spring. Watts McBride could be next in line for an offer at safety, especially if the standout from Iowa camps in June.
MARCH 31
New offers: Weisskopf, Williams
Reaction: Derek Weisskopf, a projected outside linebacker, technically earned an offer a few days after his visit. Regardless, the standout sophomore jumped on a scholarship from Iowa. Damon Walters made another trip to campus and is likely Wisconsin's top one or two targets at safety in the 2023 class. Cam Williams, a four-star talent from Illinois, had positive things to say about the Badgers after his visit and offer.
APRIL 2
New offers: Stec
Reaction: The headliner on April 2 was Tackett Curtis, arguably Wisconsin's top target in the 2023 class, regardless of position. UW, Ohio State and USC will receive official visits from the four-star prospect in June. Darius Taylor, a top running back target, visited but committed to Minnesota soon after. Justin Scott and Grant Stec are two of the top prospects in Illinois' 2024 in-state class.
APRIL 5
New offers: N/A
Reaction: Ty Perkins has a nice blend of size and speed. He's someone Alvis Whitted will have in mind if the Badgers miss out on some top receiver targets in the 2023 class.
APRIL 9
New offers: N/A
Reaction: In-state outside linebacker Brent Hoppe could emerge as an FBS prospect this summer and will be someone position coach Bobby April continues to monitor closely. Right now, though, UW has higher-ranking targets at the position. Ted Hammond, from powerhouse St. Xavier in Ohio, feels like someone who will pick up an offer from the Badgers at some point.
APRIL 14
New offers: Dixon
Reaction: JJ Kohl took one final look at Wisconsin on April 14 before he announced his commitment to Iowa State days later. It will be interesting to see what the Badgers do at quarterback moving forward. Collin Dixon picked up an offer while on campus and quickly scheduled an official visit to UW. The three-star prospect currently has Wisconsin and Illinois near the top of his list. This was also the second spring visit for Brody Clubb, a standout from the 2025 class.
APRIL 16
New offers: Pierce, Bentancur, Keys, Livingstone
Reaction: Reflecting on the entire spring, this was Wisconsin's biggest recruiting day. Three offers went out to prospects in the 2024 class and one in the junior cycle to Jaquez Keys, who now has UW atop his list of potential schools. Going back to the 2024 class, UW hosted arguably its top target at quarterback (CJ Carr) and offensive tackle (Fletcher Westphal). In-state running back Nate White also made his second trip to Madison this spring.
APRIL 19
New offers: N/A
Reaction: Wisconsin didn't make any offers on April 19, but the groundwork was laid with a few prospects. In-state quarterback Chase Spellman, who is nearing full strength after undergoing shoulder surgery, will be someone to keep an eye on this summer. Nollen Tabaska, from Brookfield East, also has an interesting skill-set and could be someone UW looks closely at as a potential scholarship tight end.
APRIL 21
New offers: N/A
Reaction: With Penn State in heavy pursuit, it will be tough for any school to get Phil Picciotti out of Pennsylvania. But the Badgers were able to get the four-star prospect on campus earlier this month. Wisconsin would love to pair Picciotti on the inside with current commit Tyler Jansey.
APRIL 22
New offers: N/A
Reaction: Jordan Mayer picked up an offer from Wisconsin two weeks prior to his visit last Friday and Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the three-star edge prospect add his name to the Badgers' commit list in the near future. Sam Peters, a projected tight end, is someone to watch closely at camp this summer. The junior from Minnesota is knocking on the door of some Power 5 offers. Will McDonald is the younger brother of current UW defensive end Cade McDonald.
