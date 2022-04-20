Three-star 2024 OL Luke Hamilton gets his first look at Wisconsin
First-year assistant coach Bill Sheridan has taken over on the recruiting front where Joe Rudolph left off for Wisconsin in the state of Ohio.
Luke Hamilton, a sophomore offensive lineman who visited unofficially on Tuesday, is one of the latest targets from the Buckeye State to surface on the Badgers' radar.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news