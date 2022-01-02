Spring Ahead: Wisconsin's projected depth chart

After Wisconsin's 20-13 win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl capped off a 9-4 finish to the 2021 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2022 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Graham Mertz will enter spring camp with two years of starting experience under his belt. His play, however, has not matched the hype garnered during a highly-publicized prep career. In 13 games in 2021, Mertz passed for 1,958 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, good for a PFF season grade of 65.7. Finding competition to push Mertz this offseason would be beneficial for the entire room. Senior option to return: Danny Vanden Boom Early enrollee: Myles Burkett Keep an eye on: Deacon Hill, who is set to take part in his first spring camp at Wisconsin, turned heads while running the scout team. Can the former three-star prospect move past Chase Wolf on the depth chart? Notable injuries: N/A

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Graham Mertz Fourth year No. 2 Chase Wolf Fifth year No. 3 Deacon Hill Second year No. 4 Myles Burkett First year

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The skinny: Outside of Braelon Allen (1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman/80.7 PFF grade), Wisconsin's running back room has plenty of question marks heading into the offseason. Will Isaac Guerendo be healthy enough to compete in spring camp? Will Chez Mellusi be a contributor at all in 2022 after he suffered a torn ACL against Rutgers? Will Julius Davis continue to trend in the right direction? Will the Badgers use the transfer portal after not signing a scholarship back during the early period this month? At fullback, senior John Chenal has the option to return for a fifth season, though that doesn't appear likely. He was the only player listed at the position on the fall roster after Quan Easterling entered the transfer portal. Moving forward, Riley Nowakowski, a former outside linebacker, is a candidate to compete for reps at fullback, as well as Jackson Acker, who is expected to get work at both positions this spring. Keep an eye on: If Mellusi and Guerendo are out this spring, it will open up a huge opportunity for Davis, who should be in line to receive a large amount of work during camp. Senior option to return: Chenal Notable injuries: Mellusi (left leg) and Guerendo (left leg) both suffered season-ending injuries this fall. Their availability for spring camp is unknown. Brady Schipper was injured in the bowl game against Arizona State.

Projected Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Player (RB) Spring Eligibility Player (FB) Spring Eligibility B. Allen Second year R. Nowakowski Third year B. Schipper Fifth year J. Acker Second year J. Davis Fourth year





TIGHT ENDS