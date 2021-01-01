After Wisconsin's win over Wake Forest capped off a 4-3 finish to the 2020 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2021 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster. Additionally, BadgerBlitz.com moved each player forward in their respective listed eligibility, even though 2020 was essentially a free year for college athletes.

QUARTERBACKS

Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom (left to right)

The skinny: With senior Jack Coan in the transfer portal, the quarterback room is expected to be thin this spring. Graham Mertz, who completed 118 of 193 passes for 1,238 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, should be penciled in as the starter, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the top three. Senior option to return: N/A Keep an eye on: Mertz - The redshirt freshman took some bumps during his seven starts in 2020, but those reps should help Mertz make a big jump in his development this spring and fall. Notable injuries: N/A

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Graham Mertz Redshirt sophomore No. 2 Chase Wolf Redshirt junior No. 3 Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt senior

RUNNING BACKS

Tailback Jalen Berger. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The skinny: Fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek, who emerged as UW's top back down the stretch, has the option to return in 2021. If he doesn't, freshman Jalen Berger, who rushed for 301 yards and two touchdowns in four games, will likely slide to the top of the depth chart. At fullback, Mason Stokke has a decision to make but will likely begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. Keep an eye on: Former USC tailback Markese Stepp, who is rumored to be looking at Wisconsin as his next home. Senior option to return: Groshek, Stokke Notable injuries: Isaac Guerendo only played in one game in 2020. Nakia Watson did not play against Minnesota or Wake Forest.

Projected Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Depth (TB) Player Spring Eligibility Depth (FB) Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 J. Berger Sophomore No. 1 J. Chenal Senior No. 2 N. Watson R-Junior No. 2 Q. Easterling R-Soph. No. 3 I. Guerendo R-Junior







TIGHT ENDS