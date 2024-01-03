After Wisconsin's 35-31 loss against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl capped off a 7-6 finish to the 2023 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2024 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 T. Van Dyke Fifth year No. 2 B. Locke Third year No. 3 Nick Evers Third year

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi will be back for a sixth season at Wisconsin. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

Projected Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 C. Mellusi Sixth year No. 2 T. Walker Fifth year No. 3 Jackson Acker OR Fourth year

Cade Yacamelli Third year

TIGHT ENDS