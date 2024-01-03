Advertisement
Spring Ahead: Wisconsin Badgers projected depth chart

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After Wisconsin's 35-31 loss against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl capped off a 7-6 finish to the 2023 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2024 come spring camp.

Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke.
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The skinny: Wisconsin's quarterback room now features a group entirely recruited by first-year coordinator and position coach Phil Longo. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke is penciled in as the starter in 2024, with Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and Cole LaCrue behind him - likely in that order. Mabrey Mettauer, a four-star signee in the 2024 class, will also be on campus early for spring camp.

Senior option to return: N/A

Portal movement: Tyler Van Dyke (IN), Myles Burkett (OUT)

Early enrollee: Mabrey Mettauer

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth Player Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

T. Van Dyke

Fifth year

No. 2

B. Locke

Third year

No. 3

Nick Evers

Third year

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi will be back for a sixth season at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi will be back for a sixth season at Wisconsin. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)

The skinny: December was a good month for Wisconsin at the running back position. Not only were the Badgers able to sign Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka, news broke that Chez Mellusi would return for a sixth season in Madison. The veteran back was lost for the year during UW's win over Purdue. Wisconsin also added Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker via the transfer portal.

Assuming he's healthy, Mellusi will likely be Wisconsin's starter in 2024. But don't expect the veteran back to take part in much, if any, contact during spring camp. With that, Walker, Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Nate White should see the bulk of the reps this spring. There was also talk after the bowl game of Acker moving to H-back.

Senior option to return: Chez Mellusi (returning)

Portal movement: Tawee Walker (IN)

Early enrollee: Gideon Ituka

Projected Running Back Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth Player  Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

C. Mellusi

Sixth year

No. 2

T. Walker

Fifth year

No. 3

Jackson Acker OR

Fourth year


Cade Yacamelli

Third year

TIGHT ENDS

Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski.
Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)
