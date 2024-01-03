Spring Ahead: Wisconsin Badgers projected depth chart
After Wisconsin's 35-31 loss against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl capped off a 7-6 finish to the 2023 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2024 come spring camp.
Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.
QUARTERBACKS
The skinny: Wisconsin's quarterback room now features a group entirely recruited by first-year coordinator and position coach Phil Longo. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke is penciled in as the starter in 2024, with Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and Cole LaCrue behind him - likely in that order. Mabrey Mettauer, a four-star signee in the 2024 class, will also be on campus early for spring camp.
Senior option to return: N/A
Portal movement: Tyler Van Dyke (IN), Myles Burkett (OUT)
Early enrollee: Mabrey Mettauer
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
Fifth year
|
No. 2
|
Third year
|
No. 3
|
Third year
RUNNING BACKS
The skinny: December was a good month for Wisconsin at the running back position. Not only were the Badgers able to sign Darrion Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka, news broke that Chez Mellusi would return for a sixth season in Madison. The veteran back was lost for the year during UW's win over Purdue. Wisconsin also added Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker via the transfer portal.
Assuming he's healthy, Mellusi will likely be Wisconsin's starter in 2024. But don't expect the veteran back to take part in much, if any, contact during spring camp. With that, Walker, Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker and Nate White should see the bulk of the reps this spring. There was also talk after the bowl game of Acker moving to H-back.
Senior option to return: Chez Mellusi (returning)
Portal movement: Tawee Walker (IN)
Early enrollee: Gideon Ituka
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
Sixth year
|
No. 2
|
Fifth year
|
No. 3
|
Fourth year
|
|
Third year
TIGHT ENDS
