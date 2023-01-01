After Wisconsin's 24-17 win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl capped off a 7-6 finish to the 2022 season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2023 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Wisconsin's quarterback room looks almost completely different then it did just a few weeks ago. On Signing Day, the Badgers officially announced the additions of Cole LaCrue, a member of the 2023 class, and Nick Evers, a transfer from Oklahoma. A new wrinkle was also added Tuesday evening when Chase Wolf, who led the Badgers to a win over Oklahoma State, informed reporters of his decision to return for a sixth season. And on Friday, SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai announced his intentions to play his final season in Madison. Those four are expected to join freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe on the spring roster. Senior option to return: Chase Wolf (returning) Early enrollee: Cole LaCrue Keep an eye on: There will be a number of quarterback storylines to follow this spring, but most of the attention will be on Tanner Mordecai, who will be penciled in as a starter in 2023. Notable injuries: N/A

Projected Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Tanner Mordecai Sixth-year senior No. 2 Chase Wolf OR Sixth-year senior

Nick Evers OR Redshirt freshman

Myles Burkett Redshirt freshman No. 5 Marshall Howe Redshirt freshman No. 6 Cole LaCrue Freshman

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The skinny: There are a lot of questions surrounding Wisconsin's running back room. It starts at the top with who the new position coach will be under Luke Fickell, who will not retain Al Johnson. That appears to be the final coaching spot left to fill on the offensive side of the ball. Roster-wise, the Badgers are expected to return Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, options No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the current depth chart. Outside of those two, however, the unit is largely unproven. Julius Davis, Cade Yacamelli and 2023 signee Nate White (arriving this summer) should all be in the mix for reps behind the top two. Moving forward, it will also be interesting to see if Phil Longo's Air Raid offense includes a fullback. In the likely case that it doesn't, Jackson Acker could move to the tailback to provide some added depth. Keep an eye on: Allen and Mellusi will likely have a light workload this spring, which should open things up for the rest of the room. With that, both Yacamelli, who is moving over from safety, and Acker, who is expected to transition to tailback from fullback, will be worth watching closely. Senior option to return: Chez Mellusi (returning), Brady Schipper Notable injuries: N/A

Projected Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Braelon Allen Junior No. 2 Chez Mellusi R-Senior No. 3 Jackson Acker OR R-Sophomore

Julius Davis R-Junior No. 5 Cade Yacamelli R-Freshman

TIGHT ENDS