Wednesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is set to officially add three scholarship players to his future roster during college basketball's early singing period. The Badgers' 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 39 in the country, includes combo guard John Blackwell, forward Nolan Winter and center Gus Yalden. Wing Jack Janicki, who turned down multiple offers to walk on at Wisconsin, is also part of this class. Following is a rundown of all three scholarship prospects before Gard is able to officially comment on each player during his expected media availability Wednesday afternoon.

COMMITMENT DATE: 9/23/2022 OTHER OFFERS: Oregon State, St. Thomas, Stanford, Wake Forest and Xavier RANKING: N/A STORY: Wisconsin and Minnesota were believed to be atop Nolan Winter's list of potential schools for well over a year. The Badgers offered after a strong performance at their advanced camp in June of 2021 and battled for Winter's services until his commitment in September of 2022. The three-star prospect is from the same high school that produced Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl, as well as current commit Jack Robison in the 2024 class. QUOTE: "He's a great shooter - like a really, really great shooter," John Oxton, the head basketball coach at Lakeville North High School, told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's got great offensive skills for a kid his size and it's one of those deals where he just needs to gain some muscle and some weight. He needs to turn from a young kid into a man, just like you saw happen with Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Nolan really is a highly-skilled kid who is 6-foot-11 right now. He has tons of potential to be a great Big Ten player. All of his best basketball is in front of him. "He could go both ways in terms developing as a post player. I definitely see him as a stretch-4 right now. He's actually kind of late growing into the size that he is right now. As a little kid he was always on the perimeter, and I think that has been good for him to have that skillset. The only piece that he needs right now, in my opinion, is to get stronger. That takes a little longer for big guys, but when it comes he's going to be a very good player."

