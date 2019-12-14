A week has passed since the Wisconsin Badgers fell to the now-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. However, UW (10-3) found itself in a third New Year's Six Bowl in four seasons when it was announced that head coach Paul Chryst and his program would play No. 6 Oregon (11-2) in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1. BadgerBlitz.com will provide much more coverage of "The Granddaddy of Them All" in the coming weeks, but for now, editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low reconvened to discuss what transpired the first 13 games of the 2019 season. Below is the third of a handful of questions answered that will be published in the coming days. Be sure to check out the previous roundtable discussions as well Grading Wisconsin's 2019 season through 13 games | Highest point of the 2019 season through 13 games |

Was "the" low point of the season the Illinois loss? Were there other points of the 2019 campaign you would also point to?

Jack Coan (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: Illinois is the easy - and probably correct - answer. But I'll go with the 4th and 15 at Wisconsin's own 20 when Anthony Lotti botched a punt in the Big Ten title game. The Badgers were still up, 21-14, at the time, and UW held Ohio State to a field goal on the following possession. But it felt like the was the start of the floodgates opening at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes went on to score the next 17 points en route to a 34-21 win. Again, Illinois was the "low point" of an extremely successful season, but the special teams gaffe in Indianapolis seemed to turn the tide in Indianapolis.