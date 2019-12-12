A few days have passed since the 2019 Wisconsin Badgers fell to the now-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. However, UW (10-3) found itself in a third New Year's Six Bowl in four seasons when it was announced that Paul Chryst and his program would play No. 6 Oregon in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game. BadgerBlitz.com will provide much more coverage of "The Granddaddy of Them All" in the coming weeks, but for now, editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara senior writer Jake Kocorowski convened to discuss what transpired the first 13 games of the 2019 season. Below is just the first of a handful of questions answered that will be published in the coming days.

With preseason predictions for Wisconsin, along with a couple possible recalibrations this season with a 6-0 start followed by two rough losses, how would you grade Wisconsin’s 2019 regular season and why?

McNamara: If you told me at Big Ten Media Days this summer in Chicago that Wisconsin would be playing in the Rose Bowl, I’d certainly call that a huge success. A big theme at that time – outside of how great Michigan and Nebraska were expected to be – was how difficult the Badgers’ schedule was in 2019. South Florida looked like a difficult season opener on the road, the Wolverines were supposed to the Big Ten East favorite and an away game against the Cornhuskers was assumed to be a much more difficult challenge. UW passed those obstacles with flying colors and, outside of a stumble against Illinois and two losses to arguably the best team in college football, Wisconsin passed each test this season. That also included a win over a good Iowa team and one of more satisfying victories this decade over Minnesota to shut P.J. Fleck’s team out of the Big Ten title game. As far as a final regular season grade, I’m giving Paul Chryst’s group an A/B. I think the year, in total, has been a success, but an A would require a win over Illinois or one against Ohio State, which proved to be a very tall task. This fall, there were big questions at quarterback and at multiple spots on defense. Jack Coan, despite a pocket of fans who will always clamor for Graham Mertz, exceeded even the loftiest of expectations. The junior passed for 2,541 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. On the other side of the ball, coordinator Jim Leonhard was able to fill some holes, which currently ranks No. 8 in the country in total defense and No. 10 in scoring, nationally. Though the College Football Playoff is always the goal, any season that ends in Pasadena has be considered a large success. Wisconsin now has an opportunity to go out on a high note against a good Oregon team to finish with 11 wins on the season, which looks great no matter when you choose to evaluate.