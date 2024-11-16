Rivals Roundtable: Top weekend visits

John Garcia Jr.: QB Carter Smith visiting Wisconsin. The quarterback dominoes are still in motion very late in the 2025 cycle and Smith is on both ends of the pendulum. He and Michigan parted ways just as the hype with top in-state recruit and five-star QB Bryce Underwood reached its apex, and many programs have looked into the dual-threat from Florida since. Wisconsin was among the first and the Badgers have the ball in their court with Smith and family expected in Madison for the first time. Obviously, Smith was already on board with Big Ten ball and the chip on his shoulder with the Underwood hype would make for its own storyline should he eventually face Michigan on Saturdays. On the other hand, there is a lot of buzz for Florida State since Tramell Jones backed off of the FSU commitment on Thursday, and the Seminoles are trying to lock the Smith camp down for an even later official visit. Can UW build a big lead and make it interesting come signing day?

Adam Gorney: Deuce Knight to Auburn. After being committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, Knight flipped his commitment to Auburn and it looked like his recruitment was finished. But Ole Miss was always hanging around with the high four-star lefty quarterback from Lucedale (Miss.) George County and the Rebels got him on campus last weekend, along with four-star receiver Caleb Cunningham, who has since flipped from Alabama to Ole Miss. Knight is back at Auburn this weekend and coach Hugh Freeze can get a little bit of the last word with him and try to lock him into the class since the Tigers desperately need QB help. But Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin visited Knight's school this week and Kiffin wouldn't waste that time if he didn't think there was a chance of flipping him.

Greg Smith: Julian Lewis going to Georgia this weekend could provide a seismic shift in the quarterback recruiting landscape. The five-star prospect has been committed to USC since August of 2023 but that hasn’t stopped him from flirting with several programs along the way. It felt like Colorado would flip him if anyone had a chance but Georgia has emerged as a threat. Coach Kirby Smart is dangerous when he wants to flip a player so USC should be concerned here.

Sam Spiegelman: Chase Linton is set to return between the hedges one las time before a Nov. 20 decision. For the four-star edge defender, it’s down to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Rutgers, with the Dawgs trending in the right direction since August after collecting an offer from the staff and subsequently, Georgia turning up the heat on Linton. He’s been to Athens multiple times already this fall as the Dawgs aim to close strongly here and with several top targets on the defensive side of the ball before December.