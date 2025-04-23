Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 14

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers were back inside the McClain Center for their fourteenth and penultimate practice of the spring. BadgerBlitz.com was on the scene. Here are my three biggest takeaways from Wednesday's action.

Ballard sends a reminder

Wisconsin receiver Jayden Ballard. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Wednesday was a Jayden Ballard day. These were commonplace at the beginning of spring, but he’s mostly cooled down since. Early on, they took greater advantage of his speed and constantly sent him on go routes, which were often successful. But it seemed like once they learned about Ballard’s ability to zoom past the defense with ease, they stashed this knowledge away and instead focused on other passing concepts. Wednesday was evidence that this is a trick they can pull out of their sleeve whenever they please. Ballard finished the day with three long touchdown receptions, repeatedly leaving Wisconsin’s starting defensive backs in the dust.