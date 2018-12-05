Ticker
Ted Gilmore hands out an offer to 2020 OLB Malik Reed

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin doesn't spend a ton of time recruiting in Arizona, but it is a state the staff has had some success in over the last handful of cycles.

Earlier this week, assistant coach Ted Gilmore was at Chandler High School to hand out a scholarship to Malik Reed, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior.

Malik reed
