Recap: No.18 Wisconsin's Win Streak Ends at Seven with 85-83 Loss at UCLA

UW couldn’t contact guard Sebastian Mack, either. He finished with 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting and 7-for-8 from the line.

The 6-9 Bilodeau isn’t nearly as good a passer as Wolf, but he was efficient with his offense, scoring 16 points on 6-for-10. The big problem for UW was Mara. The sophomore scored a career-high 22 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting from the floor, adding an 8-for-11 shooting percentage from the foul line as he racked up contact.

After Michigan 7-footers Dylan Wolf and Vlad Goldin peppered Wisconsin with 44 points in a 67-64 Wolverines on December 3, UCLA leading-scorer Tyler Bilodeau and 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara took their crack at breaking apart UW’s frontcourt defense.

After surviving consecutive games blowing leads of at least 15 points, No.18 Wisconsin couldn’t slow UCLA’s run out of the locker room or flip the momentum back in an 85-83 defeat at Pauley Pavilion Tuesday night.

John Blackwell (23 points) and John Tonje (21) led Wisconsin's offense (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten). The team was aiming for its second eight-game win streak of the season and had the offensive efficiency numbers to do so. UW shot 51.0 percent from the floor and averaged 1.277 points per possession.

The problem was turnovers and fouls, and Wisconsin had a lot of both. Facing the nation’s sixth-best team at forcing turnovers, UW committed 13. The Badgers were whistled for 22 fouls, their most since the 26 called on them since their win over UCF on November 22.

It was the third straight game, however, that the Badgers let momentum slip away out of the halftime locker room.

The problems actually started after Wisconsin led by nine with 33 seconds left in the first half. Planning to use its fouls to limit UCLA’s last possession, the plan to foul went haywire when reserve guard Jack Janicki whiffed on his initial foul attempt and was called for an intentional foul grabbing guard Sebastian Mack from behind.

The Bruins hit both free throws and Bilodeau executed a mid-range jumper, a four-point possession that sparked the hosts going into the locker room and had it carry over when play resumed. UCLA’s 11-3 run gave the Bruins a 47-44 lead and put the Badgers at their first second-half deficit since their last loss (December 10 at Illinois).

UW spent the rest of the second half fighting uphill. Tonje’s three-point play off an offensive rebound cut the deficit to 79-76 with 2:13 left, but the Badgers couldn’t stop Mack’s dribble penetration into the paint on the ensuing drive.

Blackwell’s drive to the lane on the next possession fouled Bilodeau out of the game, but Blackwell went 1-for-2 from the line.

An out-of-bounds turnover on Mack allowed Blackwell to hit a three-pointer cutting the deficit to 81-80 with a minute remaining. Blackwell couldn’t hit the biggest shot, however. After Mack missed his second free throw, Blackwell’s drive into the lane was blocked by William Kyle with nine seconds left. UCLA’s two free throws on the next possession effectively ended the game.

What it means: There’s no shame in losing a Quad-1 game on the road but this was one the Badgers will feel like they let slip away because of careless turnovers and poor decision-making in the early parts of the second half.

Star of the game: After being held scoreless against USC, Tonje returned to form with his production, going 8-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-7 from three.

Stat of the game: Wisconsin struggled to get consistent offense from inside the three-point arc, finishing the game 10-for-19 from two-point range. That made it interesting when Blackwell decided to drive the lane and go for the tie on the penultimate possession instead of a three-pointer and the lead.

Reason to be Concerned: Wisconsin is officially a slow starter in the second half. The Badgers have seen big halftime leads dwindle to one possession in the last two games. UW’s only got to as big as nine late in the first half, so

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin managed only three steals, no blocks, and zero fast-break points against the Bruins.

What’s next: Wisconsin flies home Wednesday and gets time to prepare for a Sunday afternoon contest against Nebraska. Since knocking off the Bruins when conference play restarted, the Huskers (12-6, 2-5) have dropped four straight (three coming on the road) entering tomorrow’s home game against USC. Junior guard Brice Williams has elevated his game and leads the Huskers with 18.1 ppg, while former Badgers guard Connor Essegian is third on the team with 11.3 ppg while shooting 41.1 from three-point range.

The only meeting between the two schools in the regular season, the Huskers have won three of the last four contested, two coming in Lincoln in overtime. The tip is scheduled for noon and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.