Rivals.com started ranking recruits in 2002, and we now have nearly two full decades of data. With high school football in the state expected to return this fall, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a look back at the best team that could be put together (on paper) from the state of Wisconsin.

Saturday, we listed the top players from each position group, based on their Rivals.com high school rankings. Today, we selected our team based off what each player accomplished at the college level.