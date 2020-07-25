Rivals.com started ranking recruits in 2002, and we now have nearly two full decades of data. With high school football in the state expected to return this fall, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a look back at the best team that could be put together (on paper) from the state of Wisconsin.

Today, we will simply list the top-ranked players from each position to fill out a roster of 22 players. Sunday, we'll select our own personal best Wisconsin team over the same time frame.

NOTE: The last class include is the 2020 cycle because rankings could change for players moving forward.

NOTE: We added a kicker, punter and one athlete, bringing our roster to 25 total players

NOTE: To break ties between players, we used the overall national ranking (if a 5.9 four-star was ranked the 40th best player in the country, he got the nod over a 5.9 four-star ranked as the 50th best player in the country).