With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each offensive position's depth from strongest to weakest after watching fall training camp practices.

Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to continue its bowl streak in 2024.

Reason why: Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi are 1A and 1B, and both are expected to play a significant role for the Badgers in 2024.

Walker, a transfer from Oklahoma, was one of the top overall performers this fall, while Mellusi has been effective when healthy.

The third running back spot was a question ahead of fall training camp, but redshirt junior Jackson Acker was used in a variety of different ways. Redshirt sophomore Cade Yacamelli also flashed at times.

True freshmen Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones expected to be contribute in some capacity this season. With that, the Badgers may have six game-ready tailbacks this fall.

"I think they both do a really nice job," position coach Devon Spalding said. "I think like we expected, Darrion has some versatility in his ability to split out and be able to create separation route-running. I think Dilin is very decisive; he reminds me of Chez. Putting his foot in the ground, gaining extra yards on contact. Plays with a lot of physicality. Both of those guys feed off each other really well, and we're excited about both of them."