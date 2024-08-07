Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding spoke to the media during fall camp for the first time since the spring. He touched on plenty of topics, from his exciting freshman joining the program to how having two extremely experienced backs helps him as a coach and much more. Here's everything Spalding said at his availability: *Authors note: Some questions and answers are slightly rephrased for clarity.

Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Q: What's been your assessment of Darrion (Dupree) and Dilin (Jones) since this is our first opportunity to see them?

"I think they both do a really nice job. I think like we expected, Darrion has some versatility in his ability to split out and be able to create separation route-running. I think Dillin is very decisive; he reminds me of Chez. Putting his foot in the ground, gaining extra yards on contact. Plays with a lot of physicality. Both of those guys feed off each other really well, and we're excited about both of them."

Q: What are you looking for when you're giving them reps, seeing if they can contribute since the first game is in four weeks?

"That's really what practice is for. Everybody is getting the same number of reps just to see, to gauge who's game ready and who's not. That's top down."

Q: Has Jackson (Acker) been a bright spot in your room this first week and a half, kinda surprised you in any way with some of the runs he's been able to rip off?

"Yeah absolutely, and we've asked Jackson to do a lot of things for us. He's gonna be very valuable for us in special teams. We asked him to put on some weight, and he's a lot heavier this year. Some way some how he got faster, and obviously he's a lot stronger because of the weight he put on. He does a lot of things for us and his versatility is pretty impressive as well."

Q: How familiar were you with Tawee (Walker) when you met him last December, or whatever it was?

"We were't familiar on a personal level, but you do your homework, you do your due diligence, you watch the tape of the things he did when he was at Oklahoma, and that's what we were looking for. We wanted somebody that prefers punishment and plays with a lot pf physicality, and that's him."

Q: How about his maturity aspect?

"Very very mature. He's done a really nice job of grabbing those young guys and taking them under his wing; so has Chez (Mellusi). Tawee's kinda a journeyman, he's been all over the place and he's experienced a lot of different things at a lot of different programs. Just being there to guide those young guys has been invaluable, and I think he's done a really nice job doing it."

Q: You're not having Chez go through everything right now, is there any concern on your part?

"We're just trying to be smart and limit him. He's played a lot of football, he's shown all of us what he's capable of doing. He went through all of spring ball, and I think he showed us that he's actually better than the Chez we saw last year, so I'm really excited to get him back going once we get going for games. But we're just trying to limit the things he's doing right now."

Q: Do you think this is one of the deepest running back rooms in the country, and what's the competition been like?

"Ha. You could say that I guess. The competition is great. All these guys feed off each other, and we talk about iron sharpens iron, and that starts in our room. We play against, I think, the best defense in the country. Being able to have that opportunity to play against those guys sharpens us and all the tools we're gonna be asked to use once we get going in game weeks."

Q: We've seen a lot of the two back set from multiple different formations. What do you think it does to have two of your guys out there?

"I love it. You get to share the wealth a little bit. I think having two guys on the field is really good."

Q: As for as Chez goes, I know it's kinda been a limited opportunity so far in camp. But what kinda stands out in this first week as far as his approach and what you're seeing?

"We ask him to be a leader, and I ask him to watch things that are happening as they're unfolding. I'm only one coach out there watching the running back position. Having him, it's like having another coach, and he does a really good job with those young guys when he sees something that maybe I didn't see."

Q: Having depth and options is a good thing, but is it a challenge keeping these guys happy, finding roles for all of them?

"I think keeping them happy by continuing to develop the skills that are required to play the position. I've explained to them and told them, no one is gonna be given anything. Everyone has to come in here and earn their opportunities, and that's the challenge — earning your opportunities and continuing to show you know what you're doing and you can play with the level of physicality that's required to run the football in the Big Ten and continuing to develop your knowledge of the game of football."

Q: How different is this year compared to last, where the room wasn't as large as it is now?

"Obviously from a numbers perspective, we lost one tailback last year. The guys that we have back have all grown tremendously in all the areas that we've asked them to grow in. Each player's plan is different based on the skillset they have and what they bring to the table. I don't think it's much different at all, it's just dividing the reps up a little bit, right?"

Q: What do Darrion and Dilin need to show, and Gideon for that matter, to get on the field this year?

"Everybody needs to show perpetual development of the skills required to play on Saturdays. I think both those kids are very athletic, I think they do a really nice job running the football, and it's my job to bring them along with what we're doing offensively and schematically to make sure when they step on the field, we're comfortable with them first and foremost being able to protect the football but also protect the quarterback."

Q: Can you talk a little about the pass protection of Tawee Walker and the physicality there?