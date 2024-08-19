Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to continue its bowl streak in 2024.

Reason why: No position group has changed more over the course of one year than inside linebacker. The Badgers are led this fall by returning starter Jake Chaney, who is expected to be lined up next to Arkansas transfer Jaheim Thomas.

In the two-deep, coordinator Mike Tressel likely feels good about playing Christian Alliegro, Tackett Curtis and Tyler Jansey on Saturdays. Tressel showed some packages throughout camp that included three inside linebackers on the field together, largely due to the versatility Thomas and Alliegro bring to the position.

"I honestly think that we have five guys right now that can play on Saturdays, which gives us the ability to package some things, get people out in specific situations, which will force us as coaches to get them on the field," Tressel said. "Jake Chaney is the leader; you absolutely love what he's doing and the impact he has. But we need to force-feed packages, because he can't be on the field 70 snaps for 12, 13, 14, 15 games a year. But we have a number of dudes that can play on Saturdays."