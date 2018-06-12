As the 2018 season draws nearer by the day, it’s time to start taking a look at some of the top players to watch in the Big Ten Conference. We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series today with a look at the offensive guard position, a group once again dominated by Wisconsin Badgers. Related: QB |RB | WR | TE | C | OT

Getty Images

1. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-American last season, Benzschawel will help anchor of what might be the best offensive line in the country at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound junior has started 36 consecutive games since debuting as a true freshman in 2015, including the past 30 in a row at right guard. Last season he helped pave the way for the Badgers to rank second in Big Ten in rushing offense (222.9 yards per game) and third in total offense (415.0 ypg) while only allowing a league-low 1.5 sacks per game. Benzschawel will once again be in line for All-America honors and much more this season. He was tabbed a preseason second-team All-American by Athlon and Lindy's put him as the Big Ten's sixth-best NFL prospect.

Getty Images

2. Michael Jordan, Ohio State

After committing to Ohio State as a four-star tackle ranked the No. 6 player at his position in the 2016 class, Jordan has thrived at his new home at guard. Now entering his third season as a starting guard, the 6-7, 310, Jordan is coming off offseason shoulder surgery, but should be fully recovered by the fall. Athlon ranked him as a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection, while Lindy's has him as the league's 10th-best overall NFL prospect.

Getty Images

3. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's embarrassment of riches on the offensive line continues with Deiter, who moved from tackle to guard this offseason entering his fourth year as a starter. A 6-6, 321, Deiter helps give the Badgers a starting o-line that averages 6-5, 319 across the board. Deiter was named first-team All-Big Ten by both Athlon and Lindy's, and he has a chance to boost his NFL stock even more after contemplating leaving a year early after last season.

Getty Images

4. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Bredeson broke onto the scene in 2015 by earning Freshman All-American honors in his first season at Michigan, and he hasn't slowed down much since. The Hartland, Wis., native earned second-team All-Big Ten accolades after starting all 12 games at left guard. Now the 6-5, 310, junior has been tabbed as a second-team all-conference pick by both Athlon and Lindy's entering his third year as a starter.

Getty Images

5. David Beedle, Michigan State