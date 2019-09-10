MADISON -- Center Tyler Biadasz stood mere feet from one teammate who attracted the attention of the entire media room after Wisconsin's 61-0 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. In his first game back at Camp Randall Stadium since fall of 2017, wide receiver Quintez Cephus caught a career-high six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns that helped Wisconsin (1-0) throw for exactly 400 yards in the lopsided win. “He looked great," Biadasz said. "I loved him out there. I always appreciate him. He’s a really good friend of mine. I love him." As Biadasz's media availability began to wind down, reporters flocked to Cephus, who UW made available after the game for the first time since officially rejoining the program on Aug. 19. With his right hand, the preseason All-American center pointed to his left side, a huge smile displayed across his face. "He’s right there.”

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)

Cephus returned to the field in Wisconsin's season opener on the road at South Florida on Aug. 30. He missed all of the 2018 season due to suspension after being charged with two counts of sexual assault. In early August, a jury found him not guilty on both charges, and on Aug. 19, UW-Madison lifted its expulsion and reinstated him as a student. Later that day, the Wisconsin athletic department released a statement announcing that Cephus officially rejoined the program, and he practiced for the first time two days later. The variable upon his return revolved around just how long it would take for Cephus to acclimate back to college football after missing last season, spring practices, winter and summer conditioning, and a significant chunk of fall camp. In two games, the Macon, Ga., native leads the team in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (169). "I'd say it's just amazing like how un-rusty he is, if that makes sense," junior quarterback Jack Coan said. "You would think a person that sat out that long wouldn't be as good right away coming back, but I feel like he hasn't missed a beat so it's been awesome to have him."

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus being lifted up by center Tyler Biadasz after his first touchdown reception of 2019. (Darren Lee)

Against Central Michigan, Cephus reeled in two long touchdowns from the arm of Coan during a second quarter stretch where Wisconsin scored on four consecutive possessions. His first score came when he streaked down the left sideline towards the north end zone, and the junior signal caller hit him in stride for a 36-yard score with 4:21 remaining in the first half. Badgers swarmed Cephus after the catch to congratulate the wide out on his first touchdown reception since the November 2017 road contest at Indiana where he suffered a then-season ending right leg injury. “I think that was just a moment where I realized what God has in store for me," Cephus said. "He has brought me to this point, and to have a little success was a great thing for me. Just God doing what He has planned, I guess.”

His second touchdown came on UW's next offensive series. On a 1st-and-10 from the Central Michigan 46-yard line, Coan found Cephus again -- this time down the right sideline. The wide receiver made an over-the-shoulder grab and sprinted into the end zone to give Wisconsin a 44-0 lead with under two minutes remaining until halftime. Inside linebacker Chris Orr noted after the game that Cephus brings joy and "definitely an energy that he just naturally possesses." On the field, he also brings "a spark." "You saw it today, another big time threat on the offense," Orr said on Saturday. "That'll do nothing but help us be better as a team." Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters that Cephus was "even better than the Quintez he was before" and did not miss a beat. The Heisman hopeful recalled telling the wide out, "welcome back." "That’s what we’ve been waiting for," Taylor said. "Love seeing his face light up when he’s on the field. Whether he’s making a block or whether he’s catching a pass, just love seeing his face light up when he makes a play.”

They're putting on a show at Camp Randall.@QoDeep_87 just made it 44-0 @BadgerFootball late in the second quarter.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/rscd1PCDEe — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 7, 2019