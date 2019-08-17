MADISON -- Fourteen practices into his college football career, true freshman Keeanu Benton finds himself in a promising position. With depth at nose tackle thin outside of projected starter Bryson Williams, Benton has consistently worked with the second-team defensive line this fall. While the former Janesville (WI) Craig standout has found himself in the two-deep, he's also had to quickly digest what is being asked of him at the position. Physically, Benton boasts impressive ability, but according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, he is also "a little bit of a puppy dog." "He's trying to figure out where his body is at times, but he's a strong powerful, athletic kid," Leonhard said on Monday. "[He's] doing some really nice things for us. He's got to expand his knowledge. It's still early in camp. He's 11 practices in to college football, so he's having some ups and downs, but physically he's impressive at times."

Wisconsin nose tackles Keeanu Benton (left) and Bryson Williams (right) during a practice. (Credit: Jake Kocorowski) (Jake Kocorowski)

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Benton appears to have the frame to support the grind on the interior of the defensive line. As a first-year player, however, he pointed to three areas he needs to work on: pad level, staying low and continuing to train in the weight room. “The biggest adjustment I’ve had to make is definitely staying low because these guys, they’re good at getting their hands on you," Benton said on Thursday. "Just playing bigger guys in high school, I was kind of out-muscling a lot of people, but now it’s more technique and getting off the ball fast. "Quick feet, quick hands and staying inside. It’s more technique right now.” Keeping proper pad level can be difficult for Benton when he tries to play fast. As he admitted, he tends to stand up sometimes, which can lead to trouble. “These bigger guys, if I stand up, I’m going down, so staying low will help me keep my ground more," Benton said. "We’ve been working in the shoots and just focusing on me staying low and getting my feet quick as I stay low basically.” Benton pointed to Williams as a player who has taken him under his proverbial wing. The latter enters his second year at Wisconsin in a prominent role on the line after receiving significant game time experience last season after Olive Sagapolu's injury against Northwestern. The first-year defensive lineman credits Williams in helping him get to the point he is at as they watch film together. "He tells me stuff that could happen on the blocks," Benton said of Williams. "He really helped me get to where I’m at right now. My progress has been real fast because of him.” Benton's even receiving advice from across the line of scrimmage from a former defensive lineman. The words of wisdom, once again: Stay. Low. "Kayden Lyles, sometimes he’ll hit me on the scoop block," Benton said, "and he’ll be like, 'you got to stay low on that,' because he played defensive line so he knows both sides basically.”