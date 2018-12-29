After Wisconsin's 8-5 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2019 come spring camp. Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Jack Coan Darren Lee

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Alex Hornibrook, Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Nate Carter - is expected to return this spring, though there are questions surrounding Hornibrook, who did not play (head injury) in the Pinstripe Bowl. The current state of the position would indicate a truly open competition this off-season, though fans will have to wait for that confirmation from head coach Paul Chryst. Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - All eyes will be on the four-star prospect, who will take part in spring camp. Coming this spring: Graham Mertz

Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring) Depth Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 Jack Coan OR Junior No. 2 Alex Hornibrook Redshirt senior No. 3 Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt sophomore No. 4 Chase Wolf Redshirt freshman No. 5 Graham Mertz Freshman No. 6 Nate Carter Redshirt freshman

RUNNING BACKS

Jonathan Taylor Darren Lee

The skinny: Tailback may not be as deep as it was in 2018, especially if Bradrick Shaw is still out/limited with a knee injury. All-American Jonathan Taylor and third-down back Garrett Groshek return, and expectations are high for Nakia Watson, who redshirted this season. At fullback, Wisconsin will look to replace Alec Ingold with a unit that includes Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Coy Wanner. Scholarship signee Quan Easterling will join the group this summer. Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see Watson at all in 2018, but he'll have a chance to be a contributor this upcoming season. Coming this summer: Julius Davis, Quan Easterling

Running Back Depth Chart (Spring) Depth (TB) Player Spring Eligibility Depth (FB) Player Spring Eligibility No. 1 J. Taylor Junior No. 1 M. Stokke R-Junior No. 2 G. Groshek R-Junior No. 2 J. Chenal Sophomore No. 3 *B. Shaw R-Senior No. 3 C. Wanner R-Sophomore No. 4 N. Watson R-Freshman No. 4 J. Collinsworth R-Sophomore No. 5 H. Johnson R-Sophomore



TIGHT ENDS