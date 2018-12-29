Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 12:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Ahead: Wisconsin's projected depth chart

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After Wisconsin's 8-5 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2019 come spring camp.

Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Uuqvm2xvn7ixp0hds4ne
Jack Coan
Darren Lee

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Alex Hornibrook, Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Nate Carter - is expected to return this spring, though there are questions surrounding Hornibrook, who did not play (head injury) in the Pinstripe Bowl. The current state of the position would indicate a truly open competition this off-season, though fans will have to wait for that confirmation from head coach Paul Chryst.

Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - All eyes will be on the four-star prospect, who will take part in spring camp.

Coming this spring: Graham Mertz

Quarterback Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth Player Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

Jack Coan OR

Junior

No. 2

Alex Hornibrook

Redshirt senior

No. 3

Danny Vanden Boom

Redshirt sophomore

No. 4

Chase Wolf

Redshirt freshman

No. 5

Graham Mertz

Freshman

No. 6

Nate Carter

Redshirt freshman

RUNNING BACKS

Hmyqthkjsvnjgoryp1ol
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee

The skinny: Tailback may not be as deep as it was in 2018, especially if Bradrick Shaw is still out/limited with a knee injury. All-American Jonathan Taylor and third-down back Garrett Groshek return, and expectations are high for Nakia Watson, who redshirted this season.

At fullback, Wisconsin will look to replace Alec Ingold with a unit that includes Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Coy Wanner. Scholarship signee Quan Easterling will join the group this summer.

Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see Watson at all in 2018, but he'll have a chance to be a contributor this upcoming season.

Coming this summer: Julius Davis, Quan Easterling

Running Back Depth Chart (Spring)
Depth (TB) Player Spring Eligibility  Depth (FB) Player Spring Eligibility 

No. 1

J. Taylor

Junior

No. 1

M. Stokke

R-Junior

No. 2

G. Groshek

R-Junior

No. 2

J. Chenal

Sophomore

No. 3

*B. Shaw

R-Senior

No. 3

C. Wanner

R-Sophomore

No. 4

N. Watson

R-Freshman

No. 4

J. Collinsworth

R-Sophomore

No. 5

H. Johnson

R-Sophomore


*Missed all of 2018 with a knee injury

TIGHT ENDS

Woncvalwrdoglrtncgou
Jake Ferguson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}