Spring Ahead: Wisconsin's projected depth chart
After Wisconsin's 8-5 finish this season, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could look in 2019 come spring camp.
Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.
QUARTERBACKS
The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Alex Hornibrook, Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Nate Carter - is expected to return this spring, though there are questions surrounding Hornibrook, who did not play (head injury) in the Pinstripe Bowl. The current state of the position would indicate a truly open competition this off-season, though fans will have to wait for that confirmation from head coach Paul Chryst.
Keep an eye on: Graham Mertz - All eyes will be on the four-star prospect, who will take part in spring camp.
Coming this spring: Graham Mertz
|Depth
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
Jack Coan OR
|
Junior
|
No. 2
|
Alex Hornibrook
|
Redshirt senior
|
No. 3
|
Danny Vanden Boom
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
No. 4
|
Chase Wolf
|
Redshirt freshman
|
No. 5
|
Graham Mertz
|
Freshman
|
No. 6
|
Nate Carter
|
Redshirt freshman
RUNNING BACKS
The skinny: Tailback may not be as deep as it was in 2018, especially if Bradrick Shaw is still out/limited with a knee injury. All-American Jonathan Taylor and third-down back Garrett Groshek return, and expectations are high for Nakia Watson, who redshirted this season.
At fullback, Wisconsin will look to replace Alec Ingold with a unit that includes Mason Stokke, John Chenal and Coy Wanner. Scholarship signee Quan Easterling will join the group this summer.
Keep an eye on: Nakia Watson - We didn't see Watson at all in 2018, but he'll have a chance to be a contributor this upcoming season.
Coming this summer: Julius Davis, Quan Easterling
|Depth (TB)
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|Depth (FB)
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
No. 1
|
J. Taylor
|
Junior
|
No. 1
|
M. Stokke
|
R-Junior
|
No. 2
|
G. Groshek
|
R-Junior
|
No. 2
|
J. Chenal
|
Sophomore
|
No. 3
|
*B. Shaw
|
R-Senior
|
No. 3
|
C. Wanner
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 4
|
N. Watson
|
R-Freshman
|
No. 4
|
J. Collinsworth
|
R-Sophomore
|
No. 5
|
H. Johnson
|
R-Sophomore
|
TIGHT ENDS
