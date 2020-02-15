If there is such thing as a road game Wisconsin should be favored to win in the grueling Big Ten Conference, this could be it. The Badgers enter Saturday's matinee fresh off six days of rest following a 70-57 win at the Kohl Center over Ohio State. In the absence of Kobe King, the supporting cast around Nate Reuvers and company has stepped up offensively.

D'Mitrik Trice deserves a lot of credit for bringing this Wisconsin team together on the court following adversity off of it. The junior point guard has been molding himself into more of a true primary ball handler and the results have been positive. Trice is averaging a 6.3 assist-to-turnover ratio over his past four games, and the Ohio native ranks 5th in the conference in that category.

The last time these two teams met, the Badgers came away with the 82-68 win over the Huskers. In that home win, UW set a school record by connecting on 18 3-pointers spread amongst eight different players.

The Cornhuskers enter Saturday's game losers of nine straight. This young Nebraska team, led by first-year coach Fred Hoiberg, has shown promise at times, but inconsistency has kept it from being a force in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are coming off arguably their most complete performance of the year in a two-point loss at conference-leading Maryland.

Their do-it-all sophomore guard Cam Mack had a chance to tie that game late, and he is certainly the man to watch offensively Saturday. The Texas native has a plethora of tricks in his bag and, along with backcourt mate Dachon Burke Jr., created issues the last time these two teams squared off. The pair combined for 34 points in Madison and will look for a similar offensive output in Lincoln.

According to UW game notes, the Badgers have won 11 of their last 15 meetings against the Cornhuskers since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011.