The Wisconsin Badgers enter Sunday's rivalry clash as winners of five straight. UW will look to make this a perfect 2-0 week following a 81-74 wire-to-wire win at Michigan. Wisconsin has completely flipped the script on its season in the month of February. The Badgers were 6-1 - the only loss coming at Minnesota - with wins over two ranked opponents in Michigan and Michigan State.

Wisconsin success last month was thanks to a variety of offensive weapons. Throughout this five-game winning streak, UW has had five different leading scorers. The balance has resulted in averaging 80 points per game over the last two contests.

UW feels like a completely different group from the one that lost by 18 at "The Barn" on Feb. 5. D'Mitrik Trice is averaging six assists over the last eight games and has turned into the true point guard that the Badgers desperately needed. The junior guard's relationship with Micah Potter was on display in Ann Arbor on Thursday. The two Badgers connected well on the pick-and-roll and displayed chemistry that led to a combined 46 points in the win.

Minnesota has seen its season go in the absolute opposite direction since the win over Wisconsin. The Gophers were thinking NCAA Tournament in early February, but a 1-4 stretch since their victory over UW has NIT hopes even looking slim.

Perhaps no loss was more gut-wrenching than Wednesday's one-point defeat at home against Maryland. The Gophers led by 16 at half and were in firm control for a majority of of the contest. Minnesota led by four with 17 seconds left but missed free throws. A 30-footer as the time expired by Maryland's Darryl Morsell saw Gophers' tournament hopes evaporate.

Wisconsin has won the last nine of 11 between the two rivals, including seven of the last eight at the Kohl Center.