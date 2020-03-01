Preview: Wisconsin looks for redemption in the Border Battle
Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6) vs. Minnesota (13-14, 7-10)
Game: Sunday, March 1, 2020
Time: 5:30 pm CT
Watch: BTN (Cory Provus and Jess Settles )
Listen: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @alow_33
Pre-Game Notes
The Wisconsin Badgers enter Sunday's rivalry clash as winners of five straight. UW will look to make this a perfect 2-0 week following a 81-74 wire-to-wire win at Michigan. Wisconsin has completely flipped the script on its season in the month of February. The Badgers were 6-1 - the only loss coming at Minnesota - with wins over two ranked opponents in Michigan and Michigan State.
Wisconsin success last month was thanks to a variety of offensive weapons. Throughout this five-game winning streak, UW has had five different leading scorers. The balance has resulted in averaging 80 points per game over the last two contests.
UW feels like a completely different group from the one that lost by 18 at "The Barn" on Feb. 5. D'Mitrik Trice is averaging six assists over the last eight games and has turned into the true point guard that the Badgers desperately needed. The junior guard's relationship with Micah Potter was on display in Ann Arbor on Thursday. The two Badgers connected well on the pick-and-roll and displayed chemistry that led to a combined 46 points in the win.
Minnesota has seen its season go in the absolute opposite direction since the win over Wisconsin. The Gophers were thinking NCAA Tournament in early February, but a 1-4 stretch since their victory over UW has NIT hopes even looking slim.
Perhaps no loss was more gut-wrenching than Wednesday's one-point defeat at home against Maryland. The Gophers led by 16 at half and were in firm control for a majority of of the contest. Minnesota led by four with 17 seconds left but missed free throws. A 30-footer as the time expired by Maryland's Darryl Morsell saw Gophers' tournament hopes evaporate.
Wisconsin has won the last nine of 11 between the two rivals, including seven of the last eight at the Kohl Center.
|Pos.
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
D'Mitrik Trice (Jr.)
|
6-0, 184
|
10.3
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
G
|
Brad Davison (Jr.)
|
6-4, 206
|
9.5
|
4.2
|
1.8
|
G
|
Brevin Pritzl (Sr.)
|
6-3, 204
|
7.9
|
3.7
|
0.7
|
F
|
Aleem Ford (R-Jr.)
|
6-8, 217
|
8.4
|
4.3
|
1.1
|
F
|
Nate Reuvers (Jr.)
|
6-11, 235
|
13.3
|
4.6
|
0.6
Be there for the B1G moments‼️— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 29, 2020
We've got 2 tickets for tomorrow's sold out game vs. Minnesota
We need the Kohl Center 𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐃!
Think you can help us out?
Reply and show us your Badger pride for a 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐱! Recipient must be older than high school age. pic.twitter.com/i7whycZlCb
|Pos.
|Minnesota
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Marcus Carr (So.)
|
6-2, 195
|
15.5
|
5.6
|
6.7
|
G
|
Payton Willis (Jr.)
|
6-4, 200
|
9.2
|
3.6
|
2.1
|
G
|
Gabe Kalscheur (So.)
|
6-4, 200
|
11.4
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
F
|
Alihan Demir (Sr.)
|
6-9, 235
|
7.0
|
4.8
|
1.5
|
C
|
Daniel Oturu (So.)
|
6-10, 240
|
20.0
|
11.4
|
1.2
Looking for the #BorderBattle sweep.— Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) February 29, 2020
📰: https://t.co/uVdAs5Maqk pic.twitter.com/CKJmXDTDzP