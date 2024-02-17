Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

No. 20 Wisconsin, coming off a win against Ohio State that broke its four-game losing streak, will travel to face Fran McCaffrey's Iowa Hawkeyes for the second time this season.

It’ll be another opportunity for the Badgers to return to their mid-season form ahead of March.

They’ll face a Hawkeye team that has struggled to build any sort of continuous success in the time since these teams played last. Iowa hasn’t won consecutive games in over a month, and have thus slid down the Big Ten standings.

Ultimately, though, these are the same old Hawkeyes. They’re near the top of the Big Ten in most scoring stats, and near the bottom in most defense stats.

Their best player is still leading scorer Tony Perkins, who led Iowa with 25 points in the first game between these teams. The Badgers will catch him coming off of his worst offensive night in weeks, in which he scored just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting against Maryland.

Alongside Perkins in the backcourt is Payton Sandfort, who has emerged as a serious scoring threat in the second half of the season. He spent most of the season playing inconsistently, but has recently put up 20 points in three of his last six games. Sandfort will also try to atone for his poor performance in the first matchup of the season, when he shot just 3-for-11.

Unlike Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes are in the toughest portion of their schedule. After this matchup, they’ll have to travel and face Michigan State and No. 11 Illinois within the next week.