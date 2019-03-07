Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 06:36:33 -0600') }} basketball

Preview: Badgers to host Iowa on Senior Day

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
Senior Writer

Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) vs. Iowa (21-8, 10-8)

Game: March 7, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)

Time: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Pre-Game Notes

-- Including this season's 72-66 win over Iowa in Iowa City, the Badgers have won seven of their last nine games against the Hawkeyes, including three of their last four matchups at the Kohl Center.

-- Wisconsin's cumulative record against the Hawkeyes (a 84-81 lead for UW) is just about as close as their all-time record against Iowa in football (UW leads 47-43-2).

-- The Badgers got a big performance out of sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice in their first matchup against Iowa this season. Trice scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds while making 4 of his 8 shots from the 3-point line in the game.

-- Iowa is currently riding a two-game losing streak following a road loss to Ohio State and a home loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes haven't lost more than two games in a row this season - but six of their eight losses came in back-to-back games.

-- Keep an eye on how the Badgers defend Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook - the 6-foot-9, 250-pound St. Louis native scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes against UW in their first matchup of the season.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

12.3

2.8

2.6

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.0

3.3

2.0

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.7

4.0

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

8.3

3.9

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.8

10.1

4.7
Projected Starting Five (Iowa)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Jordan Bohannon (JR)

6-1/185

11.7

2.2

3.4

G

Joe Weiscamp (FR)

6-6/205

11.1

4.7

1.1

G

Isaiah Moss (JR)

6-5/208

9.3

2.7

1.8

F

Tyler Cook (JR)

6-9/250

15.8

8.1

2.4

F

Luka Garza (S0)

6-11/245

12.8

4.6

1.0
Big Ten Standings
Team Conference Record Overall Record

No. 7 Michigan

15-4

26-4

No. 9 Michigan State

15-4

24-6

No. 11 Purdue

15-4

22-8

No. 21 Wisconsin

12-6

20-9

No. 24 Maryland

12-7

21-9

Iowa

10-8

21-8

Minnesota

9-10

19-11

Ohio State

8-10

18-11

Rutgers

7-11

14-14

Illinois

7-11

11-18

Indiana

6-12

15-14

Penn State

5-13

12-17

Nebraska

5-14

15-15

Nothwestern

3-15

12-17

