Preview: Badgers to host Iowa on Senior Day
Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) vs. Iowa (21-8, 10-8)
Game: March 7, 2019 at the Kohl Center (Madison, Wis.)
Time: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-Game Notes
-- Including this season's 72-66 win over Iowa in Iowa City, the Badgers have won seven of their last nine games against the Hawkeyes, including three of their last four matchups at the Kohl Center.
-- Wisconsin's cumulative record against the Hawkeyes (a 84-81 lead for UW) is just about as close as their all-time record against Iowa in football (UW leads 47-43-2).
-- The Badgers got a big performance out of sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice in their first matchup against Iowa this season. Trice scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds while making 4 of his 8 shots from the 3-point line in the game.
-- Iowa is currently riding a two-game losing streak following a road loss to Ohio State and a home loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes haven't lost more than two games in a row this season - but six of their eight losses came in back-to-back games.
-- Keep an eye on how the Badgers defend Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook - the 6-foot-9, 250-pound St. Louis native scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes against UW in their first matchup of the season.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
12.3
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
11.0
|
3.3
|
2.0
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.7
|
4.0
|
0.9
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
8.3
|
3.9
|
0.9
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
17.8
|
10.1
|
4.7
"I've been putting off thinking about it for a while now."— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 5, 2019
- @EthanHapp22 on playing his last game at Kohl Center for @BadgerMBB. We're not ready to say goodbye, either! 😓 pic.twitter.com/SP0TFDkLDf
|Position
|Player
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
G
|
Jordan Bohannon (JR)
|
6-1/185
|
11.7
|
2.2
|
3.4
|
G
|
Joe Weiscamp (FR)
|
6-6/205
|
11.1
|
4.7
|
1.1
|
G
|
Isaiah Moss (JR)
|
6-5/208
|
9.3
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
F
|
Tyler Cook (JR)
|
6-9/250
|
15.8
|
8.1
|
2.4
|
F
|
Luka Garza (S0)
|
6-11/245
|
12.8
|
4.6
|
1.0
Iowa Looks to Avenge November Loss (With Video) | #Hawkeyes | https://t.co/AflAFWnNL0 pic.twitter.com/AiDl5LNhEY— Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 5, 2019
|Team
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|
No. 7 Michigan
|
15-4
|
26-4
|
No. 9 Michigan State
|
15-4
|
24-6
|
No. 11 Purdue
|
15-4
|
22-8
|
No. 21 Wisconsin
|
12-6
|
20-9
|
No. 24 Maryland
|
12-7
|
21-9
|
Iowa
|
10-8
|
21-8
|
Minnesota
|
9-10
|
19-11
|
Ohio State
|
8-10
|
18-11
|
Rutgers
|
7-11
|
14-14
|
Illinois
|
7-11
|
11-18
|
Indiana
|
6-12
|
15-14
|
Penn State
|
5-13
|
12-17
|
Nebraska
|
5-14
|
15-15
|
Nothwestern
|
3-15
|
12-17
___________________________________________________
