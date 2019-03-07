-- Including this season's 72-66 win over Iowa in Iowa City, the Badgers have won seven of their last nine games against the Hawkeyes, including three of their last four matchups at the Kohl Center.

-- Wisconsin's cumulative record against the Hawkeyes (a 84-81 lead for UW) is just about as close as their all-time record against Iowa in football (UW leads 47-43-2).

-- The Badgers got a big performance out of sophomore point guard D'Mitrik Trice in their first matchup against Iowa this season. Trice scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds while making 4 of his 8 shots from the 3-point line in the game.

-- Iowa is currently riding a two-game losing streak following a road loss to Ohio State and a home loss to Rutgers. The Hawkeyes haven't lost more than two games in a row this season - but six of their eight losses came in back-to-back games.

-- Keep an eye on how the Badgers defend Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook - the 6-foot-9, 250-pound St. Louis native scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes against UW in their first matchup of the season.