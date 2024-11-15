John Tonje Scores Career-High 41 Points, as Wisconsin Bests No.9 Arizona

Finishing two points shy of the school’s scoring record, the graduate senior delivered in nearly every offensive category with his efficiency from the floor (8-for-14), his ability to get to the line (21-for-22), and keeping defenses guessing with his perimeter shot (4-for-6).

Already delivering a scoring punch to Wisconsin’s offense through three games, Tonje took his game to a new level Friday with a career-high 41 points, a virtuoso performance that carried the Badgers to a 103-88 victory over No.9 Arizona at the Kohl Center.

MADISON, Wis. – Even with only eight games of film on him from an injury-shortened senior season, the University of Wisconsin coaching staff felt confident that John Tonje could add some experience and level of shot-making to the program. Their belief turned out to be spot on.

John Blackwell (14) and Max Klesmit (13) hit double figures for the Badgers (4-0), which also got contributions from veterans like Steven Crowl (eight points and six assists) and newcomers like Jack Janicki (nine points) to level a measure of revenge after the Wildcats demolished them in Tucson.

Unlike the 98-73 loss last December, Wisconsin got to the rim and finished (12-for-19) or drew fouls (32 whistles that led to 41 made free throws – tying a school record), ran the Wildcats off the perimeter (4-for-23 after going 12-for-26) and neutralized Caleb Love. The preseason All-American had 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists last season, but had only six points on 2-for-13 shooting before fouling out with 4:53 remaining.

Guards Jaden Bradley (22) and Trey Townsend (17) led Arizona (2-1), which shot 37.8 percent from the floor and played from behind most of the night.

Wisconsin shook off its habit of starting slow with a 7-0 run, feeding off the energy generated by the introduction of Bo Ryan and the 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams by attacking the rim.

Tonje was the tone-setter, registering a three-point play on the first possession and making two free throws on the second. It was a theme throughout the half, as the Badgers attacked the paint consistently and showed a steady stream of free throws.

Building an 18-point lead with 5:05 left in the first, UW led by 11 at halftime.

The Wildcats put the pressure on Wisconsin to start the second half, attacking the rim on a 21-10 run to tie the score at 65 with 14:13 remaining. UW aptly responded thanks to two turnovers, Blackwell converting one at the rim and Xavier Amos (eight points) drilled a three. UW stayed in control from there, much to the delight of the students who stormed the court at the buzzer.

What it means: On a celebratory night, where Wisconsin honored the 2014 and 2015 Final Four teams and hung a banner with Bo Ryan’s name above the bench, Wisconsin shows no fear in being the aggressors during its first true test of the season.

Star of the game: Tonje delivered an element Wisconsin has missed in recent seasons, a wing willing to put his head down and draw contact at the rim. Tonje’s 21 free throws broke Wisconsin’s school record by four and his attempts are the most by a UW player since Nigel Hayes had 22 against Indiana in 2016.

Stat of the game: The Wildcats were whistled for 15 fouls in the first half, one fewer than they had through the entirety of last year’s meeting. The Badgers went 23-for-26 from the line in the opening half to build their lead.

Reason to be Concerned: A tenacious rebounding program, Arizona crushed Wisconsin on the offensive glass, 24-2, leading to a 24-5 edge in second-chance points. To be fair, UW missed only 27 shots, and Arizona missed 46, but the Badgers have some work to do in that area.

Don’t overlook: Wisconsin claimed its 13 wins over top-10 teams under head coach Greg Gard, six of which have come as home upsets.

What’s next: Wisconsin has a quick turnaround when it concludes its five-game homestand hosting UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Winning six games a season ago, the Vaqueros (2-2) hired BYU assistant Kahlil Fennell and have started to show signs of life. Heading into Saturday’s championship game at the Greenbrier Tip-Off, UTRGV is on its first two-game winning streak since January after opening the season with losses at Nebraska and No.15 Creighton. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.