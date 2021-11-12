Preview: Badgers set to host UW-Green Bay; honor legendary coach Bo Ryan

To start off a loaded weekend for Wisconsin athletics, the Badgers are set to welcome UW-Green Bay to the Kohl Center on Friday evening.

The matchup will be headlined by a halftime ceremony honoring legendary Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, who led the program for 15 seasons and guided UW to a 364-130 record during his tenure. His son, Will Ryan, is in his second year with the Phoenix.

On the court, Greg Gard will continue to fine tune his inexperienced group. Despite many new faces, though, the Badgers showed encouraging signs in their first action against St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday evening. Jonathan Davis displayed glimpses of a sophomore leap, true freshman Chucky Hepburn scored in bunches and was a pest defensively, while Chris Vogt added grit defensively and on the glass. Among the surprises from the first game was a willingness to get out and run in transition more often.

"I think that starts with what we can be defensively and turning our defense into offense," Gard said following the win over St. Francis. "We’re going to see a lot of good defenses and if you can get a good look before they get set, that plays into your advantage a lot."

Green Bay's roster features a handful of former prospects from inside the state, a list that includes Mitch Listau (Waunakee), Kamari McGee (St. Catherine's), Cade Meyer (Monroe), Lucas Stieber (Green Bay Southwest), Donovan Ivory (Kaukauna) and Brayden Dailey (Cuba City). Ryan's coaching staff also includes former Wisconsin guard Freddie Owens, as well as Brandon Pritzl, whose younger brother, Brevin Pritzl, played for the Badgers from 2015 to 2020.