MADISON, Wis. – In a program known for its defense, Greg Gard had to dig deep into the playbook to figure out a way to stop former head coach Bo Ryan from going on a fast break to California.

Normally by this time, Ryan and his wife have fled to the West Coast to avoid the chilly weather. But with the Badgers having an early nonconference game that involves the Ryan family, Gard did his best to delay the departure.

“I had to convince him this summer that he had to stay a little bit longer,” Gard said. “He was giving me all these reasons when he was going back and all this. I said, coach, you got to stay until the Green Bay game and be able to watch Will’s team play first and then ours.”

With Will Ryan, Bo's son, in his second season coaching Green Bay and bringing his team down to the Kohl Center Friday, the opportunity serves as a perfect time to have Ryan attend his first official game since December 2015. He is scheduled to be honored at halftime with a video tribute.