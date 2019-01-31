-- (21) When the Badgers took on the Terrapins earlier this year they allowed Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. to score 21 points. Three other players for the Terps scored at least 10. Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers led the way for the Badgers with 18 points—a career high for him at that point.

-- (24) Cowan did most of his damage for the Terps at the free throw line. Cowan made 11 of his 13 free throw attempts, part of a game where Maryland made 24 of 29 shots from the line as a team. Meanwhile the Badgers got to the line just six times in the game and made three of their free throw shots. That's a margin that will need to change if the Badgers are going to flip the script.

-- (23) The Badgers can stop Maryland from getting to the line quite as often if they can avoid committing as many personal fouls as they did in their first game. The Badgers were called for 23 personal fouls against Maryland - Brad Davison fouled out with five, Ethan Happ had four, and Nate Reuvers had three.

-- (21) Reuvers doesn't need to have another career-high performance to help the Badgers defeat Maryland this time around, but they're going to need him to have at least another strong performance on defense against some of Maryland's forwards. Bruno Fernando and Jaylen Smith combined to score 21 points against the Badgers last time and are always a tough matchup on the glass.

-- (0) Khalil Iverson played sparingly against Maryland and didn't score any points in Wisconsin's last game against the Terps, with Kobe King stepping in to play 27 minutes. This time around the Badgers could use a little more offensive production from Iverson, who has been a bit of an X-factor for the Badgers when he can get a few buckets for them and give them another scoring option near the hoop.