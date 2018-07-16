Power 5 schools want to see senior tape from 2019 LB Josh Slay
Josh Slay's current scholarship list includes over 20-plus schools, with Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), Navy, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky and Wofford, among others, all in the mix.
But Power 5 programs, including Wisconsin, want to see a bit more from the 6-foot-1, 215- pound senior linebacker from Douglas County High School in Georgia.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news