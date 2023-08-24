MADISON — Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We continue our offensive overviews with a look at one of Wisconsin's thinnest position groups, tight end. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Cornerbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Safeties



STOCK UP

Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Tucker Ashcraft: Ashcraft's chances to see the field have seemingly gone up by the day. 1) Wisconsin's tight end room is depleted. No position group on the roster has had as many issues with injuries and departures. 2) Ashcraft has taken advantage of his chances and looked the part in the nine practices reporters watched. Don't be surprised if Ashcraft is in Wisconsin's two-deep when the season starts next week. "He's gone in there and competed when he's gotten his opportunities," tight ends coach Nate Letton said. "He's been working with the ones (starters). He's been working with the twos."

STOCK DOWN

Depth: Wisconsin started camp with major depth issues at this position, as Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, UW's top two tight ends last season, left the program shortly before practices began. Cundiff medically retired — he suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back years — while the reason for Eschenbach's departure is unknown. The group continued to get thinner as camp went on. Riley Nowakowski, a converted fullback, suffered an injury and will likely miss multiple games. The redshirt junior had been working with UW's first-team offense. Redshirt sophomore Jack Pugh, who'd also been working with the first team, was absent at the end of camp while dealing with a personal issue. It's unclear when he'll return. Cam Large, dealing with an injury, isn’t expected to play this season. As the group stands now, the only active tight ends are Ashcraft, fifth-year senior Hayden Rucci, redshirt freshman J.T. Seagreaves, true freshman walk-on Angel Toombs and redshirt senior Cole Dakovich. Rucci is the only returning tight end with more than one career reception. He caught six passes for 75 yards in 2022. New head coach Luke Fickell recently mentioned the possibility of moving players into the tight end group. He said wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. and running back Jackson Acker could help if needed. Both have enough size and versatility to play the position.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE