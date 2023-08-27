MADISON — Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We conclude our post-camp overviews with a look at the offensive line.

STOCK UP

Wisconsin offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Joe Huber: The Cincinnati transfer continued to perform well during training camp while pushing for a starting role. Huber, a versatile piece for Wisconsin offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., started all 13 games for Cincinnati last season at right tackle and posted a 71.5 pass-blocking grade and an 83.7 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He worked with UW's first-team offense at left guard and got some second-team reps at center throughout training camp. "That's probably his best skill. He can probably play all five positions," Bicknell said of Huber. "His best position may be guard. He's kind of taking one for the team because I was determined to make sure we had centers. "That's his biggest asset. It's his versatility. We haven’t played him at tackle yet, but I have seen him play tackle. I know he can do it. He's a really good athlete. He's very flexible."

STOCK DOWN

Wisconsin won't be at full strength to start the season: The Badgers have plenty of depth across their offensive line, but the unit will be missing a key piece to start the season. Jake Renfro, who was expected to start at center, will miss some time with a foot injury. The Cincinnati transfer spent the early portion of training camp easing his way back after recovering from a stress fracture he suffered during spring ball. With Renfro out, redshirt junior Tanor Bortolini will likely start at center. Huber will play left guard (the position Bortolini began the spring at), while sixth-year senior Michael Furtney or redshirt junior Trey Wedig will start at right guard.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

What happens when Renfro returns from his injury? Does Bortolini stay at center, or will he move back to guard? If it's the latter, what happens to Huber, Wedig and Furtney? All of them are expected to have roles — Bicknell has used six- or seven-man rotations in the past — but it's unclear how the starting line will look when Renfro returns.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

The Badgers have five offensive linemen in their 2024 recruiting class: Derek Jensen (four star), Kevin Heywood (four star), Ryan Cory (three star), Colin Cubberly (three star) and Emeron Mandell. Bicknell also has a loaded collection of young talent already on the roster. That group includes tackle Nolan Rucci (redshirt sophomore), guard Joe Brunner (redshirt freshman), tackle/guard J.P. Benzschawel (redshirt sophomore), tackle Barrett Nelson and others.

Projected offensive line depth chart for Week 1 Position First team Second team LT Jack Nelson Nolan Rucci LG Joe Huber Joe Brunner C Tanor Bortolini Dylan Barrett RG Trey Wedig Michael Furtney RT Riley Mahlman Trey Wedig