Play or redshirt? Forecasting Wisconsin's 2021 offensive class

With fall camp set to begin later this week, BadgerBlitz.com looks at Wisconsin's record-setting 2021 class and predicts who will play as a true freshman this fall.

Signed: Deacon Hill

Position breakdown: The numbers at quarterback are small, but the pecking order is pretty well set. Barring injury, Graham Mertz will open the 2021 season as Wisconsin's starting quarterback, followed by Chase Wolf and veteran Danny Vanden Boom. Hill is expected to run the scout team during his first year in Madison.

Prediction: Unless something unexpected happens, Hill will be allowed to learn the playbook and get acclimated to the program in Year 1 with the Badgers.

"I thought (Jon Budmayr) identified him really early," offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said on Signing Day in December. "We thought he had great arm strength. When you compared him to the best players in the country that were out there, we thought he was right there from the jump. A lot of recognition, a lot of people have seen that as it went along, but we just thought he fit everything we were looking for as a QB.

"We really like the kid. We thought personality-wise, the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us. We were pumped at the time and we continue to be pumped about him."