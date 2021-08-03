Play or redshirt? Forecasting Wisconsin's 2021 defensive class

With fall camp set to begin later this week, BadgerBlitz.com looks at Wisconsin's record-setting 2021 class and predicts who will play as a true freshman this fall.

Signed: Michael Jarvis

Position breakdown: Wisconsin lost its top two defensive ends from the 2020 season, but first-year position coach Ross Kolodziej returns Matt Henningsen, who has plenty of experience under his belt (29 career games with 16 starts), as well as Isaiah Mullens, who played in all seven contests last season. Behind them, Rodas Johnson emerged as the No. 3 option last spring, with Cade McDonald, James Thompson, Isaac Townsend, Michael Balistreri, Ben Barten and Thomas Brunner all expected to battle for reps in the two-deep this month.

Prediction: Despite enrolling early, it would be surprising to see Jarvis make a serious run at the two-deep this fall. With that, it's likely the former three-star prospect redshirts this fall.

“Mike Jarvis - love as a defensive lineman," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard told reporters on Signing Day in December. "He fits what we do - right mentality - and he can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level and we’re looking forward to developing his skills and continuing to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on the tape and you go, ‘dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’ ”