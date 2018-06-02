Ticker
Philadelphia RB Kolbe Burrell travels to Wisconsin for camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Most of the participants at the Badgers' first summer camp Friday were from inside Wisconsin and surrounding states.

But Kolbe Burrell, arguably the top running back in attendance, made the trip from Philadelphia to Madison to perform in front of position coach John Settle and visit the university.

V4qwnihfskz2zzofh2b1
Kolbe Burrell
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
