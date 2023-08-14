Phil Longo: Nick Evers 'showing progress' in fall training camp
MADISON — Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has a simple philosophy on quarterbacks and practice reps.
If they don't thoroughly understand their job, they will not see much of the field until they do.
Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers, easily the most physically gifted quarterback Wisconsin has, fell into that category in the spring. He was not getting as many reps as the other reserve quarterbacks.
"It's hard to excel athletically when we aren’t in the right place or making the right decisions," Longo said.
Through two full weeks of fall training camp, the rep count still may not be where Evers would like it to be. But progress has been made, Longo said. Evers has grown from spring camp to now, as he's shown a better grasp of Longo's system.
"That's been the biggest improvement," Longo said. "His understanding of the overall offense has earned him some more reps as we've gone through August camp. I'd like to think all five guys are getting better. Nick is showing some progress."
The Badgers added three transfer quarterbacks in the offseason, including a starter in sixth-year senior Tanner Mordecai, who produced at a high level over the last two seasons for Southern Methodist University. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke spent his first collegiate season at Mississippi State and will be No. 2 on the depth chart when the season begins.
Evers, who has the strongest arm and the most athleticism in his position group, is competing with redshirt freshman Myles Burkett for the No. 3 spot. Burkett got more reps than Evers in the eight practices reporters observed earlier in training camp.
"Yeah, I mean, it's frustrating (to not get a lot of live reps)," Evers said. "But I have played the patience game all my life. I am confident in God's plan that he's going to put me in the place I need to be."
Evers said he got a handful of reps with the second-team offense during Sunday's closed scrimmage.
"Were they the reps I would necessarily want? No," Evers said. "But I was grateful for those reps. I just try to capitalize on each and every rep, even if it's one rep in practice."
Evers said he's been showing his improved knowledge of the offense in meetings with Longo, who brought his version of the Air Raid to Wisconsin after spending the last four seasons as North Carolina's offensive coordinator. Evers said he tries to answer "as many questions right as possible."
"How to solve issues on the field when something pops up schematically," Evers said. "What can I do to make the play better? It's things like that, like going through progressions and making sure he knows I am doing each and every step of the play.
"...I feel like myself and the coaches feel like I've made a huge amount of strides since the spring. I am trying to build that trust and have a strong relationship with coach Longo in the film room so he realizes and knows I do know what I am doing and getting a grasp on this."
Evers takes comfort in knowing he has time to progress and the opportunity to learn from an experienced quarterback who will be off to the NFL after this season.
Mordecai, who's played in Air Raid systems throughout his collegiate career, threw for more than 7,000 yards with 72 touchdown passes over two seasons for SMU. He was twice a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to college football's best quarterback.
"It's extremely beneficial," Evers said of learning from Mordecai. "Even though I want to get put into the fire and want to push my limits, I think this time is needed so I can succeed and help the team succeed."
If he can continue to grow and put everything together, he will have an opportunity to be Wisconsin's starting quarterback next fall.
"I am going to keep grinding in the dark," Evers said. "When my time comes, I am going to attack that opportunity."
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @MHoganReports @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook