MADISON — Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has a simple philosophy on quarterbacks and practice reps. If they don't thoroughly understand their job, they will not see much of the field until they do. Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers, easily the most physically gifted quarterback Wisconsin has, fell into that category in the spring. He was not getting as many reps as the other reserve quarterbacks. "It's hard to excel athletically when we aren’t in the right place or making the right decisions," Longo said. Through two full weeks of fall training camp, the rep count still may not be where Evers would like it to be. But progress has been made, Longo said. Evers has grown from spring camp to now, as he's shown a better grasp of Longo's system. "That's been the biggest improvement," Longo said. "His understanding of the overall offense has earned him some more reps as we've gone through August camp. I'd like to think all five guys are getting better. Nick is showing some progress."

Wisconsin quarterback Nick Evers (BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The Badgers added three transfer quarterbacks in the offseason, including a starter in sixth-year senior Tanner Mordecai, who produced at a high level over the last two seasons for Southern Methodist University. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke spent his first collegiate season at Mississippi State and will be No. 2 on the depth chart when the season begins. Evers, who has the strongest arm and the most athleticism in his position group, is competing with redshirt freshman Myles Burkett for the No. 3 spot. Burkett got more reps than Evers in the eight practices reporters observed earlier in training camp. "Yeah, I mean, it's frustrating (to not get a lot of live reps)," Evers said. "But I have played the patience game all my life. I am confident in God's plan that he's going to put me in the place I need to be." Evers said he got a handful of reps with the second-team offense during Sunday's closed scrimmage. "Were they the reps I would necessarily want? No," Evers said. "But I was grateful for those reps. I just try to capitalize on each and every rep, even if it's one rep in practice."