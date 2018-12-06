Through a university release, Anderson, who sat out all of last season with after he transferred from UW-Green Bay, is scheduled to undergo knee surgery.

Wisconsin's depth took a blow Thursday when it was announced that sophomore point guard Trevor Anderson will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

“We wish Trevor all the best and he’ll have our full support as he goes through his surgery and rehab,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release. “We look forward to having him back on the court with us in the future.”

Anderson averaged 6.9 minutes per game with totals of 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists in eight contests.

With Anderson out, freshman point guard Tai Strickland will likely step into a larger role.

"I think he's coming. He's obviously a freshman," Gard said last Sunday. "There's things he does really well and there's obviously ... (things) he hasn't experienced yet as a freshman. That's kind of why we've been spoon-feeding him, so to speak, as we come through this."

"He's come a long way in the last six to eight weeks. Eight weeks ago he was not ready for this. I've seen gradual growth and improvement, and we're just trying to sprinkle him in and have him ready. The opportunity may come at any point in time because I think he brings some things to the table that we can use."



The Badgers (8-1) are set to play Marquette on Saturday in Milwaukee.